Youngster scoops £50 voucher in Chatteris business competition

PUBLISHED: 10:30 30 December 2018

Albie-James Vinn was announced as the winner of the ‘Spot the Playing Card’ competition by staff at Ward Gethin Archer’s Chatteris office. Albie-James with trainee legal executive Danelle Herring. Picture: SIMON ADAMS.

Albie-James Vinn was announced as the winner of the ‘Spot the Playing Card’ competition by staff at Ward Gethin Archer’s Chatteris office. Albie-James with trainee legal executive Danelle Herring. Picture: SIMON ADAMS.

Archant

A lucky youngster has scooped a £50 shopping voucher after he won a competition supported by businesses Chatteris.

Albie-James Vinn was announced as the winner of the ‘Spot the Playing Card’ competition by staff at Ward Gethin Archer’s Chatteris office on December 17.

The competition was launched in conjunction with the Chatteris Rotary Club at the Chatteris Lights Switch On, with the 24 businesses taking part each including a playing card in their Christmas window displays.

To be in with a chance of winning, you had to spot a playing card and write down the corresponding letter that appeared in the window next to the business name on the entry form.

Kim Neal, who organised the competition and is a Wills & Probate Solicitor at Ward Gethin Archer, said: “Here at Ward Gethin Archer, we really enjoy being part of the local community.

“The competition was a lot of fun and helped encourage people to shop locally in Chatteris.”

Staff from Ward Gethin Archer’s Chatteris office raised £203.00 from the raffle for next year’s Christmas Lights and provided the voucher prize.

