Support floods in for youngsters as they smash charity challenge

Harry Hiskett and Serge Lambert completed their duathlon challenge to raise funds for Mind and March Food Bank last month, which raised nearly eight times their target, before delivering supplies to the food bank. Picture: SARAH HALL Archant

Two friends were cheered on through the streets of March as they completed their duathlon fundraiser in a bid to make a difference.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harry Hiskett and Serge Lambert completed their duathlon challenge to raise funds for Mind and March Food Bank last month, which raised nearly eight times their target, before delivering supplies to the food bank. Picture: SARAH HALL Harry Hiskett and Serge Lambert completed their duathlon challenge to raise funds for Mind and March Food Bank last month, which raised nearly eight times their target, before delivering supplies to the food bank. Picture: SARAH HALL

Harry Hiskett, 12, and Serge Lambert, 13, ran five miles and cycled 10 miles on Saturday, November 28 to raise money for March Food Bank and Mind, completing the course in one hour and 49 minutes.

Sarah Hall, Harry’s mum, said: “The money raised is fantastic and will hopefully make a difference, but it‘s the kind words which has spurred the boys on. We are all so proud of them.”

Family and friends showed support from their doorsteps, while messages poured in on social media for the pair, which raised £1,550 having already surpassed their initial £200 target.

Harry and Serge were also on hand to choose the supplies at Tesco supermarket on Hostmoor Avenue, before delivering them to the food bank at the Centenary Baptist Church on High Street on Tuesday, December 8.

Harry Hiskett and Serge Lambert completed their duathlon challenge to raise funds for Mind and March Food Bank last month, which raised nearly eight times their target, before delivering supplies to the food bank. Picture: SARAH HALL Harry Hiskett and Serge Lambert completed their duathlon challenge to raise funds for Mind and March Food Bank last month, which raised nearly eight times their target, before delivering supplies to the food bank. Picture: SARAH HALL

Writing on their JustGiving page, Graham Horn, principal at Neale-Wade Academy where Harry and Serge study, said: “So proud of you; a fantastic achievement and so wonderful for you to think of others at this time.”

One praised the pair’s “inspirational” efforts, while another wrote: “Hope your legs are not too tired. Very proud of you both.”

Tina Lambert, Serge’s mum who cycled with them, added: “The boys were fantastic and was consistent throughout the 15 miles, their determination was incredible.”

Harry Hiskett and Serge Lambert completed their duathlon challenge to raise funds for Mind and March Food Bank last month, which raised nearly eight times their target, before delivering supplies to the food bank. Picture: SARAH HALL Harry Hiskett and Serge Lambert completed their duathlon challenge to raise funds for Mind and March Food Bank last month, which raised nearly eight times their target, before delivering supplies to the food bank. Picture: SARAH HALL

Harry Hiskett and Serge Lambert completed their duathlon challenge to raise funds for Mind and March Food Bank last month, which raised nearly eight times their target, before delivering supplies to the food bank. Picture: SARAH HALL Harry Hiskett and Serge Lambert completed their duathlon challenge to raise funds for Mind and March Food Bank last month, which raised nearly eight times their target, before delivering supplies to the food bank. Picture: SARAH HALL