State-of-the-art music recording studio opens at town hall thanks to funding boost

20Twenty Productions have opened a state-of-the-art music recording studio at March Town Hall thanks to funding from Youth Music. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Fenland youth organisation have transformed an office space into a state-of-the-art music recording studio thanks to a funding boost.

20Twenty Productions, based at March Town Hall, have received three years of funding from Youth Music after putting together a strong application.

The cash not only meant they could revamp their office space, but the community interest company will now continue to carry out workshops with young people.

Tom Harlock, music development manager, said: “The new project ‘Musical Future’ will see young people engaging in a wide variety of music activities.

“This will include the forming of our ‘Music Ambassadors’.

“This group of young people will be in charge of promoting and managing music events in our area, so keep an eye out for future concerts in the near future.

“As well as the Music Ambassadors, we shall also be running a series of song writing workshops.

“This is where young people will have the chance to use the facilities in our new refurbished studio.”

The daughters of 20Twenty director Sarah Edwards, Bella and Eva, cut the ribbon at the official unveiling of the new town hall space earlier this week.

Mr Harlock added: “We’re very excited about the new studio space and what it can offer, while still being able to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“It will mainly be used to record music that the young people we work with write, but it will also be available to the public.

“As well as recording audio, it also includes facilities to film and live stream webinars or performances.

“As soon as it is safe to do so, we shall also be continuing our in-school Rock Band project.

“This sees students forming bands, playing new instruments and learning well known songs that culminates in a performance to friends and family.

“Also, as part of an explore heritage project, 120 primary students will be given the task of creating some digital music to support an animation. This will also earn them a Discover Arts Award.

“A great project and exciting new facilities that we hope lots of young people and members of the public will enjoy.”

For more information or to book the studio, email: tom@20twentyproductions.co.uk