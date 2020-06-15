Resident calls for help to repair damage caused at Fen swimming pool after attempted break-in

Police were called to the Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris after reports of an attempted break-in. Picture: BARNARD MARCUS Archant

A group of youths attempted to break into a swimming pool in a Fenland town, amid calls to help repair some of the damage caused.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers were called to the Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris following reports of a break-in at the building on Park Street.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Police were called on Tuesday, June 9 at 4.38pm to reports of a group of youths attempting to break into a property in Park Street, Chatteris. No damage was caused.”

Writing on social media, a resident urged anyone with more information on the incident to come forward.

She said: “They broke a 1930s window which needs replacing and the door to the chemical storeroom. We have internal CCTV, which they were unaware of.”

The resident added: “All we want is these replacing as we are a charity after all.”

You may also want to watch:

It’s not clear if the two incidents are linked.