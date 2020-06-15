Resident calls for help to repair damage caused at Fen swimming pool after attempted break-in
PUBLISHED: 11:18 15 June 2020
A group of youths attempted to break into a swimming pool in a Fenland town, amid calls to help repair some of the damage caused.
Police officers were called to the Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris following reports of a break-in at the building on Park Street.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Police were called on Tuesday, June 9 at 4.38pm to reports of a group of youths attempting to break into a property in Park Street, Chatteris. No damage was caused.”
Writing on social media, a resident urged anyone with more information on the incident to come forward.
She said: “They broke a 1930s window which needs replacing and the door to the chemical storeroom. We have internal CCTV, which they were unaware of.”
The resident added: “All we want is these replacing as we are a charity after all.”
It’s not clear if the two incidents are linked.
