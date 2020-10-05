Construction firm gives Fenland youth organisation £5,000 funding boost

Members of Young People March with NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay in 2010. Picture: Archant/Archive Archant

A March-based construction firm has decided to give a local not-for-profit youth organisation a funding boost of £1,000 a year for the next five years.

Young People March have received a £5,000 funding boost from MJS Construction. Picture: Supplied Young People March have received a £5,000 funding boost from MJS Construction. Picture: Supplied

MJS Construction will help Young People March (YPM) hold a weekly drop-in service for young people in the town aged between 11 and 19-years-old.

Mike Saxby, managing director, also promised to donate a further £575 raised at their annual Christmas charity fundraising event.

Sarah Brown, YPM centre manager, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank MJS Construction very much for a very kind offer of funding.

“Part of the responsibilities of the funding manager from Young people March is to promote its services that YPM offer within the community.

Young People March volunteers receiving awards for volunteering at YPM's junior club in 2017. Picture: Archant/Archive Young People March volunteers receiving awards for volunteering at YPM's junior club in 2017. Picture: Archant/Archive

“Young People March is a charity and relies solely on funding and funds generated through hiring and renting of space.

“Letters and newsletters advertising what we provide and who we support are regularly circulated throughout the town.”

Mr Saxy was one of the recipients of YPM’s regular newsletters and decided to get in touch to find out how he could help out.

Ms Brown added: “Mr Saxby contacted us for more information and subsequently offered a very generous and kind donation of £1,000 a year which he has offered on yearly basis for five years.

Young People March Building improvements Young People March Building improvements

“The donation will part-fund a Friday drop-in for youths aged 11 to 19 years.

“The open access session allows young people to socialise, access support and information which helps reduces the risks of any anti-social behaviours in and around town.

“We offer awareness advice and guidance on risk taking and work with local partners who come in and offer support in all areas affecting young people’s lives.

Volunteer Ross Usher with Young People March service users and staff in 2017. Picture: Archant/Archive Volunteer Ross Usher with Young People March service users and staff in 2017. Picture: Archant/Archive

“Looking at the past few months and going forward into the future we see a greater need for our work in the community, before these uncertain times we were supporting around 150 young people per week including Friday evenings between 30 and 50 young people would attend.

“We offered small group sessions face to face during August to build on confidences and concerns that the young people may have had and how this could have possibly impacted young people during covid, the sessions proved to be very beneficial and the feedback from parents and young people was very positive.

“We have opened our Monday evening session, and as from Wednesday, September 9, junior club resumed sessions 6 till 8 every Wednesday.

“We do not close in school holiday time. If your child wishes to access Monday and Wednesday sessions, please look at YPM face book and book in through the online form.

Members of the Young People March group making festive gift baskets. They donated the hampers to Peterborough-based charity, the Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group. Members of the Young People March group making festive gift baskets. They donated the hampers to Peterborough-based charity, the Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group.

“As from September 8, all other drop-in sessions are open.

“Even though there have now been more changes in Government guidelines we are still able to offer our service in the community.

“Working in line with government guidelines with all safeguarding measures in place and we are delivering safe well manged sessions.”

For more information about YPM and the clubs on offer, visit: www.ypm.org.uk/