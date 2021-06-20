News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Licensing Act 2003 New Application for a Premises Licence

Bygones
Notice ID: 10952732

I Andrew Maul Do hereby give notice that I have applied to the Licensing Authority at Fenland District Council for a New Premises Licence at 54 Hill Street, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 1BD and known as Bygones

The application is to permit: Sale by Retail of Alcohol (On & Off Sales) Monday - Sunday 12:00 – 23:00

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to Licensing Department, Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March Cambs, PE15 8NQ or by email to licensing@fenland.gov.uk not later than 1st July 2021 Representations received after this date cannot be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at https://fenland. gov.uk/article/15345/Licensing-Public-Consultation It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction being £5,000. Dated: 27th May 2021

