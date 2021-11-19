Licensing Act 2003 - New Application for a Premises Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11043722

I, Charlie Day Do hereby give notice that I/we have applied to the Licensing Authority at Fenland District Council for a New Premises Licence at 4-6 Little Church Street, Wisbech PE131BG and known as Charlies

Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 - 23:00 Sunday - 9:00 - 15:00 The application is to permit: Sale by Retail of Alcohol (On & Off Sales)

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to Licensing Department, Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March Cambs, PE15 8NQ or by email to licensing@fenland.gov.uk not later than 02/12/2021. Representations received after this date cannot be considered. A copy of the application can be viewed at: https://fenland.gov.uk/article/15345/Licensing-Public-Consultation

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction being £5,000.