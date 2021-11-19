News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Public Notices

Licensing Act 2003 - New Application for a Premises Licence

Charlies
Notice ID: 11043722

I, Charlie Day Do hereby give notice that I/we have applied to the Licensing Authority at Fenland District Council for a New Premises Licence at 4-6 Little Church Street, Wisbech PE131BG and known as Charlies

Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 - 23:00 Sunday - 9:00 - 15:00 The application is to permit: Sale by Retail of Alcohol (On & Off Sales)

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to Licensing Department, Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March Cambs, PE15 8NQ or by email to licensing@fenland.gov.uk not later than 02/12/2021. Representations received after this date cannot be considered. A copy of the application can be viewed at: https://fenland.gov.uk/article/15345/Licensing-Public-Consultation

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction being £5,000.

Most Read

James Rudolph's black Audi RS3 was stolen from outside his home in Norwood Road, March around 4pm yesterday

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech farmer Jonathan Willis dodged death by millimetres when he was accidentally impaled on a forklift.

Video

Farmer lucky to be alive after forklift impalement

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Green, 25, of Caledon Way, Cambridge, sentenced today.

Cambs Live

Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
James Rudolph's black Audi RS3 was stolen from outside his home in Norwood Road, March around 4pm yesterday

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Audi RS3 worth £35,000 stolen from outside owner’s home

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon