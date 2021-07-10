News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

JCH Groundworks
Notice ID: 10964328

Jonathan Hallett trading as JCH Groundworks of 2 Paradise Lane, Whittlesey, Peterborough PE7 1BL is applying to change an existing licence as follows

To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Ashley Industrial Estate, Station Road, Whittlesey, Peterborough PE7 2FX

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

