Licensing Act 2003 - Variation Application of a Premises Licence

March Town United Football Club
Notice ID: 10895880

We March Town United Football Club Do hereby give notice that we have applied to the Licensing Authority at Fenland District Council for a Variation for the (2) Premises Licence/Club Registration Certificate at
March Town United Football Club, Robingoodfellows Lane, March, Cambridgeshire PE158RP and known as March Town United Football Club
The application is to: VARY THE PREMISES LICENCE SO THE CLUB CAN SELL ALCOHOL WITHIN THE FOOTBALL GROUND PERIMETER TO ALLEVIATE CONGESTION WHEN THE CLUB BAR IS BUSY.
Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to Licensing Department, Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March Cambs, PE15 8NQ or by email to licensing@fenland.gov.uk not later than 5th April 2021. Representations received after this date cannot be considered.
A copy of the application can be viewed at https://fenland.gov.uk/article/15345/Licensing-Public-Consultation
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction being £5,000.
Signed: GERALD ANTHONY ROE
9th March 2021

