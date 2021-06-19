Public Notices

Notice ID: 10948665

Medworth CHP Limited

MEDWORTH ENERGY FROM WASTE COMBINED HEAT AND POWER FACILITY DEVELOPMENT CONSENT ORDER 202[X]

Section 47 Planning Act 2008 – Notice of Publication of a Statement of Community Consultation

Notice is hereby given that Medworth CHP Limited (‘MCL’), whose registered office is at Devonport Energy from Waste Combined Heat and Power Facility, 40 Creek Road, Plymouth, PL5 1FL, has produced a Statement of Community Consultation (‘SoCC’) for the construction and operation of an Energy from Waste Combined Heat and Power Facility on land at the industrial estate, Algores Way, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire (‘the Project’), in accordance with section 47 of the Planning Act 2008 (‘the Act’)

Under section 47, MCL has a duty to consult the local community about its proposals in accordance with the SoCC. MCL intends to make an application to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy for a Development Consent Order under the Act to authorise the Project (‘the proposed application’).



THE PROJECT

The Project is a new development on land currently used as a waste transfer station and for aggregate processing, and associated infrastructure. The Project will comprise an Energy from Waste Combined Heat and Power Facility, a 132kV electricity connection via underground cables and overhead lines mounted on wooden poles, steam connections, access improvements, drainage and temporary works, environmental mitigation, the compulsory acquisition of land and interests in and rights over land and the taking of temporary possession of land. The Project will be capable of diverting up to 625,600 tonnes of non-recyclable waste per annum from landfill and export and aims to generate 53MWe of electricity (net) and 50MWth of usable steam (heat) energy. As the Project will be a generating station with a capacity of more than 50MW it is therefore a nationally significant infrastructure project under part 3 section 15 of the Act.

The Project is an Environmental Impact Assessment development. An Environmental Statement, which will assess the likely significant environmental effects of the Project, will be produced and submitted with the proposed application in due course. A Preliminary Environmental Information Report has been produced and will be consulted on as part of the upcoming statutory consultation which is intended to start on 28th June 2021.



PUBLIC CONSULTATION

The SoCC explains how MCL will consult the local community about the proposed application. Details about the consultation and how people can get involved are set out in the SoCC. The upcoming statutory consultation is intended to run from 28th June 2021 to 13th August 2021. The SoCC will be available for inspection as follows:

1. The SoCC can be downloaded now, free of charge, from the Project website at https://www.mvv-medworthchp.co.uk/ documents;

2. The SoCC will be available to view in hard copy format from 28th June 2021 to 13th August 2021 at the Document Inspection Locations listed below; and

3. The SoCC will be available to view in hard copy format at the Consultation Events taking place as part of the consultation, details of which are available on the Project website. A hard copy of the SoCC is also available on request from MCL, using the contact details below.

HOW TO RESPOND TO THE CONSULTATION

Consultation responses to the statutory consultation can be submitted in the following ways:

By post at ‘Freepost MVV’

By email at medworth@mvvuk.co.uk

Online via the Project website https://www.mvv-medworthchp.co.uk/get-in-touch

Responses to the statutory consultation may be submitted at any time during the consultation period (which is intended to be from 28th June 2021 to 13th August 2021).

DOCUMENT INSPECTION LOCATIONS:

Oasis Community Centre St Michael’s Ave, Wisbech, PE13 3NR



Wisbech St Mary Sports and Community Centre Beechings Close, Wisbech St Mary, Wisbech, PE13 4SS



Marshland Hall Marshland Hall, 156 – 158 Smeeth Rd, Wisbech PE14 8JB



Rosmini Centre 69a Queens Rd, Wisbech, PE13 2PH



Walton Highway Village Club Lynn Road, Walton, Highway, Wisbech, PE14 7DF