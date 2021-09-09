Public Notices
MIDDLE LEVEL COMMISSIONERS Middle Level Acts 1810-1874 Suspension of Navigation
Notice ID: 11000973
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:-
Navigation of or through the below mentioned waterways forming part of the Middle Level system will be closed:-
Salters Lode for 100 metres downstream of the Lock
from Monday 10th January 2022 to Friday 21st January 2022 inclusive:-
Ashline Lock for 50 metres upstream and downstream of the Lock
from Monday 10th January 2022 to Friday 28th January 2022 inclusive: -
Other parts of the Middle Level navigations, not the subject of closures during these periods, will remain open.
Dated this 6th day of September 2021.
D THOMAS
Clerk & Chief Executive
Middle Level Offices
85 Whittlesey Road
March
PE15 0AH
Tel No. 01354 653232