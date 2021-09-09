MIDDLE LEVEL COMMISSIONERS Middle Level Acts 1810-1874 Suspension of Navigation

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11000973

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:-

Navigation of or through the below mentioned waterways forming part of the Middle Level system will be closed:-

Salters Lode for 100 metres downstream of the Lock

from Monday 10th January 2022 to Friday 21st January 2022 inclusive:-

Ashline Lock for 50 metres upstream and downstream of the Lock

from Monday 10th January 2022 to Friday 28th January 2022 inclusive: -

Other parts of the Middle Level navigations, not the subject of closures during these periods, will remain open.

Dated this 6th day of September 2021.

D THOMAS

Clerk & Chief Executive

Middle Level Offices

85 Whittlesey Road

March

PE15 0AH

Tel No. 01354 653232