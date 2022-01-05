MIDDLE LEVEL COMMISSIONERS Middle Level Acts 1810-1874 Suspension of Navigation

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11076473

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:- Navigation of or through the below mentioned waterways forming part of the Middle Level system will be closed:-

Marmont Priory Lock from Monday 31st January 2022 to Saturday 19th February 2022 inclusive:- Other parts of the Middle Level navigations, not the subject of closures during these periods, will remain open.

Dated this 20th day of December 2021.

D THOMAS Clerk & Chief Executive