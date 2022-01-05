News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Public Notices

MIDDLE LEVEL COMMISSIONERS Middle Level Acts 1810-1874 Suspension of Navigation

Middle Level Commissioners
Notice ID: 11076473

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:- Navigation of or through the below mentioned waterways forming part of the Middle Level system will be closed:-

Marmont Priory Lock from Monday 31st January 2022 to Saturday 19th February 2022 inclusive:- Other parts of the Middle Level navigations, not the subject of closures during these periods, will remain open.

Dated this 20th day of December 2021.

D THOMAS Clerk & Chief Executive

Most Read

A Fiat 500 was seized in Chatteris on January 4 after the driver had a provisional driving licence

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Car seized after driver had provisional licence and no supervision

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Driver in 3-car crash was 3 times over drink drive limit on A15

Cambs Live News

Driver in 3-car crash was 3-times over limit  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr David Connor backs fight against 16 homes off Juniper Close, Doddington

Planning

Councillor joins forces to oppose 16-homes plan

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Visual of new office block for behind 25 Broad Street, March

Fenland District Council

Office block branded ‘an over-imposing dark monstrosity’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon