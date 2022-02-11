News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Public Notices

MIDDLE LEVEL COMMISSIONERS Middle Level Acts 1810-1874 Extension to Existing Suspension of Navigation

MIDDLE LEVEL COMMISSIONERS
Notice ID: 11098861

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT; The current closure to navigation of or through the belowmentioned waterway forming part of the Middle Level system will be extended to 4th March 2022.

Marmont Priory Lock

The extension to the current suspension of navigation is due to remedial repair work required to be carried out to the downstream lock gates. Other parts of the Middle Level Navigations, not the subject of the closures during these periods, will remain open. Should be above works be completed before the 4th March 2022, the lock will be re-opened. Dated this 8th day of February 2022. D THOMAS Chief Executive and Clerk Middle Level Offices 85 Whittlesey Road March PE15 0AH 01354 653232

Most Read

A house in Wimblington Road, Doddington has been taped off by police this afternoon.

Cambs Live News | Video

Assault arrest as woman taken to hospital with serious injuries

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Concessions At Number 28 on Chatteris High Street

Shop Local

Couple confident new craft shop will become High Street success

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Twentypence Road Cottenham closed after ditch crash

Cambs Live News | Updated

Man injured after village ditch crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
STEVE BARCLAT (one use only - do not use again)

Cambs Live News

Barclay 'taking my son out' when Boris called to offer new job

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon