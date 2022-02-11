MIDDLE LEVEL COMMISSIONERS Middle Level Acts 1810-1874 Extension to Existing Suspension of Navigation

Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT; The current closure to navigation of or through the belowmentioned waterway forming part of the Middle Level system will be extended to 4th March 2022.

Marmont Priory Lock

The extension to the current suspension of navigation is due to remedial repair work required to be carried out to the downstream lock gates. Other parts of the Middle Level Navigations, not the subject of the closures during these periods, will remain open. Should be above works be completed before the 4th March 2022, the lock will be re-opened. Dated this 8th day of February 2022. D THOMAS Chief Executive and Clerk Middle Level Offices 85 Whittlesey Road March PE15 0AH 01354 653232