MIDDLE LEVEL COMMISSIONERS Middle Level Acts 1810-1874 Suspension of Navigation

Notice ID: 11123922

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:- Navigation of or through the below mentioned waterways forming part of the Middle Level system will be closed:- Salters Lode for 100 metres downstream of the Lock from Monday 10th January 2022 to Friday 21st January 2022 inclusive:- Ashline Lock for 50 metres upstream and downstream of the Lock from Monday 10th January 2022 to Friday 28th January 2022 inclusive: - Other parts of the Middle Level navigations, not the subject of closures during these periods, will remain open.

Dated this 6th day of September 2021. D THOMAS Clerk & Chief Executive Middle Level Offices, 85 Whittlesey Road, March PE15 0AH Tel No. 01354 653232