News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Public Notices

MIDDLE LEVEL COMMISSIONERS Middle Level Acts 1810-1874 Suspension of Navigation

Middle Level Commissioners
Notice ID: 11123922

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:- Navigation of or through the below mentioned waterways forming part of the Middle Level system will be closed:- Salters Lode for 100 metres downstream of the Lock from Monday 10th January 2022 to Friday 21st January 2022 inclusive:- Ashline Lock for 50 metres upstream and downstream of the Lock from Monday 10th January 2022 to Friday 28th January 2022 inclusive: - Other parts of the Middle Level navigations, not the subject of closures during these periods, will remain open.

Dated this 6th day of September 2021. D THOMAS Clerk & Chief Executive Middle Level Offices, 85 Whittlesey Road, March PE15 0AH Tel No. 01354 653232

Most Read

Image of Langwood Hill Drove in Chatteris, a straight road through fields.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police close Langwood Hill Drove after crash in Chatteris

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Works at Guyhirn roundabout on the A47 are complete.

Highways England

Major £17m works on A47 roundabout complete in Guyhirn

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Two air ambulances attended the scene. 

Cambs Live News

B1040 crash leaves one dead near Ramsey St Mary's

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Cakes sitting atop an afternoon tea stand.

Food and Drink

7 of the best budget afternoon teas in Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon