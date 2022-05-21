News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

MK Demolition & Reclaim
Notice ID: 11151155

Mr Mark Kerridge trading as Sole Trader Mark Kerridge of Kestrel Farm, London Road, Chatteris, PE16 6SG is applying for a licence to use Kestrel Farm, London Road, Chatteris, PE16 6SG as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

