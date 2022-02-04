Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11091900

Prestige Pipelaying JV Ltd. Trading as of Causeway House, Grandford Drove, March, Cambs, PE15 0AA is applying for a licence to use Gravel House, Elm Road, March, Cambs, PE15 0BH as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of lane (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guild to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.