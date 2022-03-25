News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Suction Excavation UK Ltd
Notice ID: 11121647

Kevin Burke trading as Suction Excavation UK Ltd of Unit 1 Corner Lodge Ind Est, Knights End Road, March PE15 0YJ is applying for a licence to use Unit 1 Corner Lodge Ind Est, Knights End Road, March PE15 0YJ as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 1 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Historic fountain in March will be moved to allow for a major improvement project 

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson

Mountain of cash will move this fountain

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The forensic tent on Gull Drove, Guyhirn

Cambs Live News

Driver, 31, arrested on suspicion of murder after man struck by van

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Artists impression of the proposed Aldi store for Eastrea Road, in Whittlesey.

Fenland District Council

Breakthrough as Aldi within a whisker of Whittlesey store

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A section of the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank has been closed by Anglian Water. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Section of B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank reopens after ‘emergency repairs’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon