Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11019321

Paul Dutton trading as Telescopic Haulage Ltd of 36 Othello Close, Hartford, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE29 1SU is applying to change an existing licence as follows To add an operating centre to keep 6 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at Plot 5045 Northgate, Alconbury Weald, Alconbury PE28 4WX and which applies at the operating centre at Building 3030 Northgate, alconbury Weald, Alconbury PE28 4WX

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.