Licensing Act 2003 - Variation Application of a Premises Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11142513

Application of a Premises Licence I Lesley Pollington Do hereby give notice that I/we have applied to the Licensing Authority at Fenland District Council for a Variation for the Premises Licence at The Secret Garden Touring Park, Mile Tree Lane, Wisbech PE13 4TR. and known as The Secret Garden Touring Park.

The application is to: Change of licensable area to include use of bar in Events area. Sale of alcohol – Monday to Sunday 09:00-23:00hrs. Films, live music, recorded music, Monday to Sunday 19:00- 23:00hrs

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to Licensing Department, Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March Cambs, PE15 8NQ or by email to licensing@fenland.gov.uk not later than 25th May 2022.

Representations received after this date cannot be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at https:// fenland.gov.uk/article/15345/Licensing-PublicConsultation

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction being £5,000

Dated: 27.4.22