News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Vladal Limited
Notice ID: 11045129

Vladal Limited trading as of 299 Lower Richmond, Richmond London TW9 4NG is applying for a licence to use Unit 3030, Alconbury Weald, PE28 4WX as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

James Rudolph's black Audi RS3 was stolen from outside his home in Norwood Road, March around 4pm yesterday

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech farmer Jonathan Willis dodged death by millimetres when he was accidentally impaled on a forklift.

Video

Farmer lucky to be alive after forklift impalement

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Green, 25, of Caledon Way, Cambridge, sentenced today.

Cambs Live

Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
James Rudolph's black Audi RS3 was stolen from outside his home in Norwood Road, March around 4pm yesterday

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Audi RS3 worth £35,000 stolen from outside owner’s home

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon