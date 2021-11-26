PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11049102

LICENSING ACT 2003 - MINOR VARIATION OF A PREMISES LICENCE

We, Walsoken Black Bear Ltd, Do hereby give notice that we have applied to the Licensing Authority at Fenland District Council for a Minor Variation for the Premises Licence at 27 Old Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 3SB and known as ‘Black bear’.

The application is to: change the layout of the premises and include more conditions regarding training, CCTV, further policies adopted by the premises, etc.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to Licensing Department, Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March Cambs, PE15 8NQ or by email to licensing@fenland.gov.uk not later than 29th November 2021.

Representations received after this date cannot be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at https://fenland.gov.uk/ article/15345/Licensing-Public-Consultation

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction being £5,000

Signed Applicant/on behalf of applicant

Dated: 16.11.2021