All Stars and Dynamos Cricket returns to March Town

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 2:26 PM April 20, 2022
Children take part in the All Stars Cricket scheme

Children take part in the All Stars Cricket scheme - Credit: ECB

March Town Cricket Club will resume All Stars Cricket and Dynamos Cricket on Sunday May 8 at 10am.

All Stars covers boys and girls aged five to eight, while Dynamos is for eight to 11-year-olds, with sessions all about playing together, making new friends, developing new skills and confidence.

There is a focus on teamwork, friendship and having lots of outdoor fun, all under the expert guidance of the club's qualified coaches.

Dynamos is the natural progression from All Stars and also a perfect induction to cricket for eight to 11s.

All Stars receive personalised kit including a bag, bat, ball, cap and t-shirt, while Dynamos receive a t-shirt and access to the Dynamos phone app.

Sign up at allstarscricket.co.uk or dynamoscricket.co.uk.

The tuck shop will open during sessions to serve hot and cold drinks, sweet and savoury snacks, while under-13 weekly cricket coaching starts on Sunday (April 24, 10am) with new players welcome as the league fixtures start in early May.

