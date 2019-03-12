Whittlesey man Aidan Cooper to run annual London Marathon in memory of his footy-loving granddad Ronald Cooper who played for Posh

Aidan Cooper from Whittlesey (left) will be running this year’s London Marathon in memory of his footy-loving granddad Ronald Cooper (right). Picture: JUSTGIVING / AIDAN COOPER JUSTGIVING

A man from Whittlesey is preparing to take on the London Marathon next month in memory of his late football-loving grandfather Ronald Cooper.

Aidan Cooper has chosen to run this year’s capital sprint in aid of the Dementia Revolution, a one-year campaign by the Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The 24-year-old will tackle the 26.2-mile race through London in memory of his late well-known footy-mad granddad who played for Peterborough United in the 50s and 60s.

Ronald Cooper, known locally as Ron, died at the age of 79 in April last year after suffering with the disease for the final nine years of his football-dominated life.

Ron, who spent more than 10 years at Posh and played more than 160 games, was part of the famous squad who reached the FA Cup quarter finals in 1965.

Aidan said: “Hopefully Posh fans who have been supporting the club for many years will remember my granddad from his days at London Road.

“But unfortunately, he went from a hard-hitting defender to spending the last nine years of his life suffering with this cruel disease, the effects of which are heart-breaking.”

So far, Aidan has raised more than £1,700 for the campaign against dementia and Alzheimer’s on his JustGiving page and has raised more than £810 offline.

He added: “Dementia is a huge drain on society which needs to be addressed due to the ageing nature of our population.

“I am not only running in granddad’s memory, but also in order to stop individuals and families from suffering the same devastating effects that this illness currently leaves”

The campaign is raising money for “the most ambitious dementia research endeavour the UK has ever seen” and experts say someone in the UK develops the condition every three minutes.

Nina Ziaullah, Dementia Revolution campaign manager, said: “Dementia is the biggest health threat facing society and there are currently no effective treatments to slow, prevent or cure it.

“But dementia is not a lost cause. With the help of our amazing runners we can and will end it with research.

“We will have the largest ever team of runners raising funds for dementia research. We can’t thank them enough for making a stand with us and joining the charge toward a cure.”

To donate, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AidanCooper