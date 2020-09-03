March Triathlon Club aim for bright season after 2020 campaign in lockdown

March Triathlon Club is aiming for a better season ahead after their campaign this year was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARCH TRIATHLON CLUB Archant

March Triathlon Club aim to secure a bright season ahead after what has been a strange year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

March Triathlon Club is aiming for a better season ahead after their campaign this year was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARCH TRIATHLON CLUB March Triathlon Club is aiming for a better season ahead after their campaign this year was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARCH TRIATHLON CLUB

The club, in its second year and with increasing membership figures, was hit by the coronavirus pandemic like many other clubs and organisations.

Although training stopped after their George Campbell Leisure Centre home was closed, members still trained and took on virtual events too.

Attention has now turned to the 2021 season, with members taking to Tuesday night swimming sessions.

Coaches Aaron Godden and Michael Stacy are also working on a winter training schedule that will include swimming and organised winter rides, as well as a planned running clinic.

March Triathlon Club is aiming for a better season ahead after their campaign this year was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARCH TRIATHLON CLUB March Triathlon Club is aiming for a better season ahead after their campaign this year was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARCH TRIATHLON CLUB

A blue chip community award from Tesco was received by March Triathlon Club, which will help the club move forward next year.

MORE: Cambridgeshire charity leads campaign inspired by Joe Wicks to recognise lockdown heroes

The club is looking for a new chairman and secretary, where no triathlon experience is needed and full training and an introduction will be given by existing committee members.

Both positions would require around four hours of work a week. If interested, contact Aaron Godden at Goddens Carpets in March on 01354 658100.

March Triathlon Club is aiming for a better season ahead after their campaign this year was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARCH TRIATHLON CLUB March Triathlon Club is aiming for a better season ahead after their campaign this year was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARCH TRIATHLON CLUB

You may also want to watch: