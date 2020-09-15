Advanced search

Runners lace their shoes as March Athletic Club mark key events

PUBLISHED: 13:20 15 September 2020

Tracey Dickerson

March Athletic Club members laced up their running shoes to mark two major events. Pictured is Pat Norris who took part in the virtual Great North Run. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

March Athletic Club runners were out in their running vests and racing shoes to mark two major events.

March Athletic Club members laced up their running shoes to mark two major events. Pictured is James Arran at the Duxford Dash to mark the 80th anniversary since the Battle of Britain. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUBMarch Athletic Club members laced up their running shoes to mark two major events. Pictured is James Arran at the Duxford Dash to mark the 80th anniversary since the Battle of Britain. Picture: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

Four members took part in the ‘Duxford Dash’ on Sunday, September 13, organised by the Imperial War Museum at Duxford in honour of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The site was large enough to allow runners to socially distance throughout the 5k and 10k races. Melissa Neal impressed for March, finishing as fifth female overall and first in her age category in the 10k.

MORE: March AC ‘do it for Dan’ to raise funds for mental health charity MIND

On the same day, Pat Norris was due to take her starting place in the 40th edition of the Great North Run, but instead of enjoying the north-east scenery, she decided to run around March.

Pat, 71, was spurred on around the course and met fellow club runners and family members, replacing a run over the Tyne Bridge with a finish line over the bridge on Marylebone Road, across the River Nene and into West End Park.

RESULTS

Duxford Dash

10k: Melissa Neal 44.50 (fifth female and first V40); James Arran 50.13; Hugh Harris 50.19.

5k: Wayne Stimson 24.39.

Virtual Great North Run

Pat Norris 2:31:28.

