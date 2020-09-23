Advanced search

Three Counties enjoy successful week, from ultra-runs to cycle rides amid lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:14 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 23 September 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties Running Club enjoyed a successful week, from virtual runs to cycle rides and a 12-hour challenge. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

From ultra-runs to 80-mile charity cycle rides, Three Counties Running Club enjoyed another successful week while adhering to Covid restrictions.

Trio Zoe Gourley, Sarah Johnson and Sarah-jane Macdonald took part in their second race in the Bedford Run festival, taking on a virtual 20-mile race in the form of three loops around Emneth and surrounding villages.

All ladies survived the challenge, finishing between three hours and 15 minutes, to 3h 25m.

TCRC member Jacqueline McGonigle took on her toughest challenge to date in the sugarcane café bistro, Florida, 12-hour challenge in Northern Ireland.

The mixed terrain course is nestled in countryside near Lisbane, County Down, Florida Manor is a privately-owned secluded estate, offering 1,306m of tarmac, 1,433m of coarse stones and gravel, 1,117m of grass and cross-country hills, 44m of loose pebbles and 200m of rubber.

The race started at 10am with a 12-hour cut-off with the 58-strong field trying to complete as many laps as they could within the time.

Having ran her first marathon in May last year, Jacqueline covered 38.25 miles in a time of 11:45:08.

Meanwhile, Andi Woolley, Arthur Sargeant and his son Tom took part in the Jon Egging Trust charity ride.

Jon Egging died on August 20, 2011 whilst completing a display at the Bournemouth Air Festival as he was coming to the end of his first year with the Red Arrows.

All monies raised go towards setting up programmes within the trust to increase young people’s self-confidence, self-esteem and other vital life and work skills.

The trio rode 80 miles from RAF Cranwell, riding through the Lincolnshire countryside towards Stamford and back in a time of over five hours and a distance of over 3,000 feet of elevation climb.

