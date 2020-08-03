It’s all in the name for Three Counties Running Club in latest lockdown test
PUBLISHED: 11:11 03 August 2020
It was all in the name for Three Counties Running Club members in their latest lockdown challenge.
Both runners and walkers took part in the test, where they had to cover a certain number of miles or kilometres depending on how many letters are in their first name. For example, ‘Sarah’ has five letters, meaning that person could run or walk five miles or kilometres.
Members could then decide if they wanted to continue and complete their surname, with some managing to run or walk the length of their middle names and nicknames.
It has been a tough few months for all athletes, and these challenges are continuing to help pass the time and try to make everyone feel included and part of the club.
Next week, members will mark teammate Sarah Lamb’s birthday with another lockdown challenge prepared by herself.
