It’s all in the name for Three Counties Running Club in latest lockdown test

PUBLISHED: 11:11 03 August 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties Running Club members ran or walked the length of their first names as well as their surnames, middle names and nicknames in their latest lockdown challenge. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties Running Club members ran or walked the length of their first names as well as their surnames, middle names and nicknames in their latest lockdown challenge. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Archant

It was all in the name for Three Counties Running Club members in their latest lockdown challenge.

Three Counties Running Club members ran or walked the length of their first names as well as their surnames, middle names and nicknames in their latest lockdown challenge. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDThree Counties Running Club members ran or walked the length of their first names as well as their surnames, middle names and nicknames in their latest lockdown challenge. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Both runners and walkers took part in the test, where they had to cover a certain number of miles or kilometres depending on how many letters are in their first name. For example, ‘Sarah’ has five letters, meaning that person could run or walk five miles or kilometres.

Members could then decide if they wanted to continue and complete their surname, with some managing to run or walk the length of their middle names and nicknames.

MORE: Three Counties jump at chance to tackle Round Norfolk Relay amid coronavirus pandemic

It has been a tough few months for all athletes, and these challenges are continuing to help pass the time and try to make everyone feel included and part of the club.

Three Counties Running Club members ran or walked the length of their first names as well as their surnames, middle names and nicknames in their latest lockdown challenge. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDThree Counties Running Club members ran or walked the length of their first names as well as their surnames, middle names and nicknames in their latest lockdown challenge. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Next week, members will mark teammate Sarah Lamb’s birthday with another lockdown challenge prepared by herself.

Three Counties Running Club members ran or walked the length of their first names as well as their surnames, middle names and nicknames in their latest lockdown challenge. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDThree Counties Running Club members ran or walked the length of their first names as well as their surnames, middle names and nicknames in their latest lockdown challenge. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties Running Club members ran or walked the length of their first names as well as their surnames, middle names and nicknames in their latest lockdown challenge. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDThree Counties Running Club members ran or walked the length of their first names as well as their surnames, middle names and nicknames in their latest lockdown challenge. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

