Club produces impressive turnout once more for second Frostbite meeting
PUBLISHED: 16:50 15 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 15 December 2020
March Athletic Club was fired up after another impressive turnout on the second weekend of this year’s Frostbite League.
Twenty-nine senior runners ran the five-mile course between December 12-13, while juniors ran one-and-a-half miles.
Luke Brown crossed first for March in 28:13, while Emma Tuck was first lady home in a strong 31:31, as the club hopes to better last month’s fifth place out of 16 teams.
Luke Cumbridge topped the juniors’ section with 9:58, as Fynn Barber, while too young for his time to count for the junior league, finish in 16:16.
Mike Blackledge not only completed a Frostbite run on Saturday, but the Milton Keynes winter half-marathon on Sunday, finishing in 1:51:40 accompanied by Robin Wright in 1:28:32.
Mike, who is training for the virtual Edinburgh marathon, previously ran on the Great Welsh half-marathon in 1:52:35.
RESULTS
Luke Brown 28:13; Andy Cole 31:21; Emma Tuck 31:31; Toni Alcaraz 31:44; Mike Boxall 33:06; Ken Bunn 33:19; Kanina O’Neill 34:02; Mark Salmons 34:40; Liam Lambert 35:11; Tim Brammer 35:41; Barry Head 35:49; Dean Markillie 36:59; Jon Long 37:19; James Arran 39:32; Walter Beldom 39:46; Joanne Anderson-Wenn 40:07; Hannah Daniel 40:09; Tina Lambert 40:38; Mike Blackledge 41:44; Hugh Harris 42:26; Karen Patterson 42:27; Andrew Fovargue 44:15; Dawn Veal 46:45; Sue Ward 47:21; Deb Watts 49:20; Pat Norris 50:20 ; Mark Darlow 52:17; Gary Davis 54:03; Carole Davis 54:26.
Juniors
Luke Cumbridge 9:58; Matthew Cumbridge 11:35; Serge Lambert 12:23; Charlie Bradshaw 12:32; Molly Cook 12:56.
Milton Keynes HM
Robin Wright 01:28:32; Mike Blackledge 01:51:40.
