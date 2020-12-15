Advanced search

Club produces impressive turnout once more for second Frostbite meeting

PUBLISHED: 16:50 15 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 15 December 2020

Tracey Dickerson

March Athletic Club runners decided to make an e-card for Christmas, with some creating a tree, star, baubles, a candle, a stocking and a reindeer. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

March Athletic Club runners decided to make an e-card for Christmas, with some creating a tree, star, baubles, a candle, a stocking and a reindeer. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

Archant

March Athletic Club was fired up after another impressive turnout on the second weekend of this year’s Frostbite League.

March Athletic Club runners took part in the second meeting of this year'’s Frostbite League, while member Mike Blackledge also took on a half-marathon in Milton Keynes. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSONMarch Athletic Club runners took part in the second meeting of this year'’s Frostbite League, while member Mike Blackledge also took on a half-marathon in Milton Keynes. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

Twenty-nine senior runners ran the five-mile course between December 12-13, while juniors ran one-and-a-half miles.

Luke Brown crossed first for March in 28:13, while Emma Tuck was first lady home in a strong 31:31, as the club hopes to better last month’s fifth place out of 16 teams.

Luke Cumbridge topped the juniors’ section with 9:58, as Fynn Barber, while too young for his time to count for the junior league, finish in 16:16.

Mike Blackledge not only completed a Frostbite run on Saturday, but the Milton Keynes winter half-marathon on Sunday, finishing in 1:51:40 accompanied by Robin Wright in 1:28:32.

March Athletic Club runners took part in the second meeting of this year’'s Frostbite League, while member Mike Blackledge also took on a half-marathon in Milton Keynes. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSONMarch Athletic Club runners took part in the second meeting of this year’'s Frostbite League, while member Mike Blackledge also took on a half-marathon in Milton Keynes. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

Mike, who is training for the virtual Edinburgh marathon, previously ran on the Great Welsh half-marathon in 1:52:35.

RESULTS

Luke Brown 28:13; Andy Cole 31:21; Emma Tuck 31:31; Toni Alcaraz 31:44; Mike Boxall 33:06; Ken Bunn 33:19; Kanina O’Neill 34:02; Mark Salmons 34:40; Liam Lambert 35:11; Tim Brammer 35:41; Barry Head 35:49; Dean Markillie 36:59; Jon Long 37:19; James Arran 39:32; Walter Beldom 39:46; Joanne Anderson-Wenn 40:07; Hannah Daniel 40:09; Tina Lambert 40:38; Mike Blackledge 41:44; Hugh Harris 42:26; Karen Patterson 42:27; Andrew Fovargue 44:15; Dawn Veal 46:45; Sue Ward 47:21; Deb Watts 49:20; Pat Norris 50:20 ; Mark Darlow 52:17; Gary Davis 54:03; Carole Davis 54:26.

Juniors

March Athletic Club runners took part in the second meeting of this year’'s Frostbite League, while member Mike Blackledge also took on a half-marathon in Milton Keynes. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSONMarch Athletic Club runners took part in the second meeting of this year’'s Frostbite League, while member Mike Blackledge also took on a half-marathon in Milton Keynes. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

Luke Cumbridge 9:58; Matthew Cumbridge 11:35; Serge Lambert 12:23; Charlie Bradshaw 12:32; Molly Cook 12:56.

Milton Keynes HM

Robin Wright 01:28:32; Mike Blackledge 01:51:40.

March Athletic Club runners took part in the second meeting of this year'’s Frostbite League, while member Mike Blackledge also took on a half-marathon in Milton Keynes. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSONMarch Athletic Club runners took part in the second meeting of this year'’s Frostbite League, while member Mike Blackledge also took on a half-marathon in Milton Keynes. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

March Athletic Club runners took part in the second meeting of this year’'s Frostbite League, while member Mike Blackledge also took on a half-marathon in Milton Keynes. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSONMarch Athletic Club runners took part in the second meeting of this year’'s Frostbite League, while member Mike Blackledge also took on a half-marathon in Milton Keynes. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

March Athletic Club runners took part in the second meeting of this year's Frostbite League, while member Mike Blackledge also took on a half-marathon in Milton Keynes. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSONMarch Athletic Club runners took part in the second meeting of this year's Frostbite League, while member Mike Blackledge also took on a half-marathon in Milton Keynes. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

We set out the challenge - and the results are in for our Unsung Hero of the Year

2020 Unsung Hero of the Year: Community transport provider chairman Gary Christy at FACT. Picture; DAVE HUMPHREY

Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Club produces impressive turnout once more for second Frostbite meeting

March Athletic Club runners decided to make an e-card for Christmas, with some creating a tree, star, baubles, a candle, a stocking and a reindeer. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

Unidentified pilots narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision

A pair of US fighter jets narrowly missed two gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid a mid-air collision at 350mph at Sutton. Picture: ARCHANT

Young saints given a new look thanks to sponsorship

Wisbech St Mary FC’s Sunday under 18s side have been sponsored by Spencer Lee Autos of Wisbech which the team hopes will last for at least the next two years. Picture: SUPPLIED/ROB POOLEY