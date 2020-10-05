March Athletic Club battle the rain for landmark anniversary of London Marathon

March Athletic Club runners braved the wet weather to take part in the virtual London Marathon. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

Six March Athletic Club runners did not let months of training go to waste as they took on the virtual London Marathon.

March Athletic Club runners braved the wet weather to take part in the virtual London Marathon. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON March Athletic Club runners braved the wet weather to take part in the virtual London Marathon. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

Runners took on the virtual version on Sunday, October 4, where they completed their own routes around the Fens to mark the 40th anniversary of the event.

Residents cheered on the runners, who even though got a little wet, remained in great spirits, with those taking part having their place for the London route deferred to next year.

Five runners went solo with cycle support and supporters around town were: Toni Alcaraz, Emma Tuck, Jordan Lancaster, Andrew Wool and Mike Blackledge.

March Athletic Club runners braved the wet weather to take part in the virtual London Marathon. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON March Athletic Club runners braved the wet weather to take part in the virtual London Marathon. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

Meanwhile, Teilo Pearce acted as a guide runner for long-distance visually impaired runner Louise Simpson.

MARCH AC RESULTS

Toni Alcaraz 02:58:33; Emma Tuck 03:09:09; Andrew Wool 03:46:41; Mike Blackledge 04:35:56; Jordan Lancaster 05:23:08; Teilo Pearce 06:22:43.

March Athletic Club runners braved the wet weather to take part in the virtual London Marathon. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON March Athletic Club runners braved the wet weather to take part in the virtual London Marathon. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

March Athletic Club runners braved the wet weather to take part in the virtual London Marathon. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON March Athletic Club runners braved the wet weather to take part in the virtual London Marathon. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

March Athletic Club runners braved the wet weather to take part in the virtual London Marathon. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON March Athletic Club runners braved the wet weather to take part in the virtual London Marathon. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

