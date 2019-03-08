Advanced search

Athletics: Fenland RC members enjoy Thorney trip

PUBLISHED: 16:12 28 August 2019

Fenland Running Club members at Thorney (pic Tom Richards)

Fenland Running Club members at Thorney (pic Tom Richards)

Fenland Running Club members took on the annual Thorney five-mile race from Bedford Hall recently.

A group of 11 ran the road race covering the length of the village and Rod Sinnott was first home in a best of 32.40 for second in the M50 group.

Jac Richards (42.03) was first woman home and smashed her best, while Jane Greenwood was second F60 in 44.56 after recovering from an ankle injury.

Steve Bennington (35.15) and Nigel Seale (32.53) also beat previous bests, as Adrian Searle (42.18) and Rachael Nichols (44.51) made their debuts at the event.

Lucy Hicks came home in 49.58, as Laura Johnson followed in 57.11, and Ian King (39.32) and Sally King (60.20) completed the Fenland line-up.

Fenland Running Club members at Thorney (pic Tom Richards)
