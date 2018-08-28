Advanced search

Athletics: Fenland Running Club members out in force

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 January 2019

Fenland Running Club's James Shelley

Fenland Running Club's James Shelley

Archant

Fenland Running Club were out in force at the King’s Lynn parkrun, taking on most of the volunteering roles for the first time.

Fenland Running Club's Steve BenningtonFenland Running Club's Steve Bennington

John Welbourn completed his 100th parkrun in a record field of 444, as James Shelley (15th) and Nigel Seale (25th) took first in their age groups.

Claudia Milburn was first Fenland female home, as several others set bests.

Results: James Shelley 20:11; Richard Agger 20:37; Nigel Seale 20:42; Colin Ferguson 22:36; Mark Williams 22:40; Aaron Petts 23:08; Pete Lunt 23:22; Claudia Milburn 24:55; John Welbourn 25:28; Trevor Sutherill 25:34; Oguzhan Deneri 28:35; Stacie Youngs 28:41; Barbara Welbourn 28:54; Stephanie Payne 29:44; Mandy Coleman 30:01; Andy Wicklen 30:10; Paula Connolly 30:46; Toni Coupland 31:26; Rebecca Richardson 32:16; Sally King 34:02; Lesley Dolan 34:11; Valerie Shelley 35:55; Corinne Egginton 37:30; Julie Peeling (58:58), Grahame Peacock (58:59).

Fenland Running Club's Stuart FollenFenland Running Club's Stuart Follen

*Fenland’s Stuart Follen (right) beat his best by three minutes at the Folksworth 15-mile race, clocking 1:44.29 and Nicky Jennings (1:55.51) smashed hers by seven minutes.

Jon Rwell (2:12.40) and Neil Bailey (2:22.35) beat their old marks by eight minutes and 25 seconds respectively, while first-timers Steve Bennington (1:51.53), Alan Clarke (2:12.40) and Chris Anderson (2:41.10) all impressed.

Others: Paul Wiegand 1:55.32, Jane Greenwood 2:21.58, Larissa Follen 2:28.17.

