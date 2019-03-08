Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

March AC runners enjoy varying degrees of success - collecting PBs (that’s personal bests) along the way

PUBLISHED: 20:41 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:41 14 April 2019

March AC Running Club weekend events included Barry Head taking part in the Peterborough Sublime Marathon . Picture: MARCH AC RUNNING CLUB

March AC Running Club weekend events included Barry Head taking part in the Peterborough Sublime Marathon . Picture: MARCH AC RUNNING CLUB

Archant

Runners from March AC completed varying miles and varying terrains throughout England and Scotland this weekend, collecting PB’s along the way.

March AC running club for events our runners took place in over the weekend. The Brighton marathon is of Laura Webb, Tina Lambert and Nina Markillie. Picture; MARCH AC CLUB.March AC running club for events our runners took place in over the weekend. The Brighton marathon is of Laura Webb, Tina Lambert and Nina Markillie. Picture; MARCH AC CLUB.

Three of their ladies aka Brighton Belles undertook the Brighton Marathon. First home was Tina Lambert finishing in 4hrs 6mins and getting a PB, followed by Laura Webb also getting a PB in a time of 4hrs 8mins. Third lady home and completing her 11th marathon was Nina Markillie in a time of 4hrs 51 mins.

Barry Head ran a PB time of 3hrs 52mins at the Sublime marathon in Peterborough. Teilo Pearce completed Sublime marathon as a guide runner whilst Sam Wool and Justin Elvidge supported as pace makers for the event.

Heading over to Lincolnshire Jon Long and Steve Starr completed the Boston marathon in times of 4hrs 39mins and 5hrs 10mins respectively. Karen Dando completed the Rutland half-marathon in 2:08:27.

Tom Orr, Suzanne Orr and Teresa Bryant all completed the Bourne Woods 10k in times of 53mins, 64mins and 68mins respectively.

Travelling further north into Scotland Alan Brown completed a two day event known as the Ultra Tour of Arran. On the Isle of Arran racking up 60miles over two days with some serious vertical gain, the mountains are high, the glens deep, the forests enchanting and stunning coastal scenery.

Alan completed 29 miles on Saturday in 6hrs 19mins and then a further 31 miles on Sunday in 9hrs 24mins.

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Firefighters tackle house fire in March

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Firefighters tackle house fire in March

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Firefighters tackle house fire in March

Firefighters tackle house fire in Church Street in March. Picture: NATHAN VESSEY.

Twelve becomes two as the ladies of Wisbech Tennis Club get their season under way with a spring tournament

Ladies of Wisbech Tennis Club who enjoyed their spring tournament followed by a buffet supper. Picture; WISBECH TENNIS CLUB

March AC runners enjoy varying degrees of success - collecting PBs (that’s personal bests) along the way

March AC Running Club weekend events included Barry Head taking part in the Peterborough Sublime Marathon . Picture: MARCH AC RUNNING CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists