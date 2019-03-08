March AC runners enjoy varying degrees of success - collecting PBs (that’s personal bests) along the way

March AC Running Club weekend events included Barry Head taking part in the Peterborough Sublime Marathon . Picture: MARCH AC RUNNING CLUB Archant

Runners from March AC completed varying miles and varying terrains throughout England and Scotland this weekend, collecting PB’s along the way.

March AC running club for events our runners took place in over the weekend. The Brighton marathon is of Laura Webb, Tina Lambert and Nina Markillie. Picture; MARCH AC CLUB. March AC running club for events our runners took place in over the weekend. The Brighton marathon is of Laura Webb, Tina Lambert and Nina Markillie. Picture; MARCH AC CLUB.

Three of their ladies aka Brighton Belles undertook the Brighton Marathon. First home was Tina Lambert finishing in 4hrs 6mins and getting a PB, followed by Laura Webb also getting a PB in a time of 4hrs 8mins. Third lady home and completing her 11th marathon was Nina Markillie in a time of 4hrs 51 mins.

Barry Head ran a PB time of 3hrs 52mins at the Sublime marathon in Peterborough. Teilo Pearce completed Sublime marathon as a guide runner whilst Sam Wool and Justin Elvidge supported as pace makers for the event.

Heading over to Lincolnshire Jon Long and Steve Starr completed the Boston marathon in times of 4hrs 39mins and 5hrs 10mins respectively. Karen Dando completed the Rutland half-marathon in 2:08:27.

Tom Orr, Suzanne Orr and Teresa Bryant all completed the Bourne Woods 10k in times of 53mins, 64mins and 68mins respectively.

Travelling further north into Scotland Alan Brown completed a two day event known as the Ultra Tour of Arran. On the Isle of Arran racking up 60miles over two days with some serious vertical gain, the mountains are high, the glens deep, the forests enchanting and stunning coastal scenery.

Alan completed 29 miles on Saturday in 6hrs 19mins and then a further 31 miles on Sunday in 9hrs 24mins.