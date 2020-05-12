Fenland Running Club menbers lace up their trainers in lockdown challenges

Fenland Running Club have taken on different challenges during the coronavirus lockdown, from completing full marathons to dressing up as a dinosaur to keep residents smiling. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB Archant

From marathons at home to fundraising challenges, Fenland Running Club have been finding ways to keep busy during the coronavirus lockdown.

Some had been training hard for spring and half marathons, only to have them cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Determined not to let all that hard work go to waste, member Carol Bowett, who was due to take part in the Manchester Marathon, hopped onto the treadmill and smashed out the 26.2 miles in an impressive time of 3 hours, 44 minutes and 58 seconds.

Laura Johnson, feeling a little jinxed after her first half marathon in Peterborough was cancelled last October and then London landmarks also cancelled, still laced up her trainers and ran the local landmarks challenge in her home village of Tydd St.Giles, clocking up 14.66 miles over three runs.

Taking part in the 2.6 challenge, Sarah Rippon decided to cheer up local residents by dressing up as a dinosaur knocking on other members doors as she ran past bringing a smile to everyone’s faces.

Run leader Nigel Seale has also kept members busy by setting weekly challenges, from spelling out the club name using local signs and going on treasure hunts to find rainbows, to getting creative with some Strava art with an Easter theme.

The next challenge is to run for three, five or eight miles starting and finishing at home without running along the same road twice.

Members have also joined forces with North Brink Surgery and pharmacy to create a group called Mediro.

The group aims to help collect and deliver prescriptions to patients that are unable to collect in person after seeing a large increase in the number of prescriptions needing to be delivered.

