Fenland Running Club menbers lace up their trainers in lockdown challenges

PUBLISHED: 15:06 12 May 2020

Larissa Follen

Fenland Running Club have taken on different challenges during the coronavirus lockdown, from completing full marathons to dressing up as a dinosaur to keep residents smiling. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

Fenland Running Club have taken on different challenges during the coronavirus lockdown, from completing full marathons to dressing up as a dinosaur to keep residents smiling. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

From marathons at home to fundraising challenges, Fenland Running Club have been finding ways to keep busy during the coronavirus lockdown.

Fenland Running Club have taken on different challenges during the coronavirus lockdown, from completing full marathons to dressing up as a dinosaur to keep residents smiling. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUBFenland Running Club have taken on different challenges during the coronavirus lockdown, from completing full marathons to dressing up as a dinosaur to keep residents smiling. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

Some had been training hard for spring and half marathons, only to have them cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Determined not to let all that hard work go to waste, member Carol Bowett, who was due to take part in the Manchester Marathon, hopped onto the treadmill and smashed out the 26.2 miles in an impressive time of 3 hours, 44 minutes and 58 seconds.

Laura Johnson, feeling a little jinxed after her first half marathon in Peterborough was cancelled last October and then London landmarks also cancelled, still laced up her trainers and ran the local landmarks challenge in her home village of Tydd St.Giles, clocking up 14.66 miles over three runs.

Taking part in the 2.6 challenge, Sarah Rippon decided to cheer up local residents by dressing up as a dinosaur knocking on other members doors as she ran past bringing a smile to everyone’s faces.

Fenland Running Club have taken on different challenges during the coronavirus lockdown, from completing full marathons to dressing up as a dinosaur to keep residents smiling. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

Run leader Nigel Seale has also kept members busy by setting weekly challenges, from spelling out the club name using local signs and going on treasure hunts to find rainbows, to getting creative with some Strava art with an Easter theme.

The next challenge is to run for three, five or eight miles starting and finishing at home without running along the same road twice.

Members have also joined forces with North Brink Surgery and pharmacy to create a group called Mediro.

The group aims to help collect and deliver prescriptions to patients that are unable to collect in person after seeing a large increase in the number of prescriptions needing to be delivered.

Fenland Running Club have taken on different challenges during the coronavirus lockdown, from completing full marathons to dressing up as a dinosaur to keep residents smiling. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Detective describes 'horrific and sadistic' child abuse as 'worst case I have ever worked on'

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

'Jason was always there, leading from the front' - tribute paid to retiring principal

Scott Gaskins, head of Littleport and East Cambs Academy, has paid tribute to Jason Wing, who will retire at the end of the academic year. Pictures: NEALE WADE ACADEMY/ARCHANT

Man, 53, arrested following Easter Egg and meat thefts from shops in March town centre

Colin McKay, aged 53, was arrested on May 10 in connection with a number of thefts from shops in March town centre. Picture: Archant/File

Residents flock to Fen recycling centre as sites across county reopen

Queues of people were seen waiting to visit the household recycling centre on Boleness Road in Wisbech on Monday (May 11) as all nine sites across Cambridgeshire reopen for the first time since March. Picture: IAN CARTER

