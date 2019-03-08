Gallery

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards. Archant

Runners from across Fenland laced up their trainers – some even donning wacky outfits – to tackle this year’s GEAR 10K in King’s Lynn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Teilo Pearce and Harry Littlemore running as Tweedledum and Tweedledee from March AC. Picture: Debra Wait. Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Teilo Pearce and Harry Littlemore running as Tweedledum and Tweedledee from March AC. Picture: Debra Wait.

Avid race-goers from March Athletics Club, Fenland Running Club and the Three Counties Running Club (TCRC) took on the challenge in a bid to beat their personal bests (PBs) and raise cash for charity.

The scenic route attracts thousands of runners with the River Ouse pathway, The Walks and impressive landmarks including the Custom House, Red Mount and Greyfriars Tower.

Fenland Running Club had 33 members participating, numerous first timers, PBs and Fenland supporters taking in the historic Norfolk market town.

First home was Lewis Saunders in an impressive 37:13 and first Fenland lady home was Hayley Missin in a time of 53:55 shortly followed by run leader Gemma Read in 54:23 and a PB by two minutes 10 seconds.

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. TCRC members take on the race. Picture: Sarah-jane Macdonald. Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. TCRC members take on the race. Picture: Sarah-jane Macdonald.

PBs also went to Team Seale - Nigel 41:05 PB by 55 seconds and Judy 58:38 PB by 31 seconds.

For March Athletics Club Melissa Neal was one of the 15 March runners to take on the race with a time of 40.57 – meaning she was the fourth lady home overall.

There were personal best times from Jon Long and Emma Cole while Kylie Denson knocked 17 minutes off her time from last years race having trained using the couch to 5k.

Runners Teilo Pearce and Harry Littlemore made the race somewhat more challenging as disguising themselves as Tweedledum and Tweedledee, both crossing the line in 1.03.38.

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards. Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards.

Meanwhile, the Three Counties Running Club also had a fantastic turnout at the GEAR 10K.

It started off with the 2K Mini Gear race where the Junior Girls were both taking the PB's in their stride. Maisie Macdonald finished in a time of 8:04(1.5 min PB) followed closely by Casey Grange finishing in a time of 8:37 (three min PB).

TCRC put out a fantastic field of 39 runners with 24 of them claiming and smashing PBs.

The club also had there very own member Lee Johnson as one of the 45m pacers.

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards. Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards.

There was a massive field of 2328 runners in the 10k race with the TCRC Under 18 runner Morgan Harrison finishing in 22nd position with a fantastic PB of 36:47. Daniel Barnes was the next club finisher also getting his long awaited sub 40 finishing in a PB time of 39:40.

TCRC had a long consistent stream of finishes with Nick Clarey next to cross the line in 45:15PB.

Fenland Running Club full results -

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards. Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards.

Lewis Saunders 37:13, Ryan Jones 38:40, Rod Sinnott 40:32, Nigel Seale 41:05 (PB), Richard Agger 42:01 (PB), James Shelly 42:41, Kevin Day 43:04, Steve Bennington 43:15, Andre Pittock 43:38, Mark Williams 45:33, Dan Spiller 46:30, Alan Clarke 47:47 (PB), Jon Rowell 47:48 (PB), Alan Bird 49:09, Ian Milburn 49.25 (2nd), Ian King 49:53, Mark Rose 50:46, Phillip Clarke 50:53, Adrian Searle 52.15 (PB), Hayley Missin 53:55, John Welbourn 54:16, Gemma Read 54:23 (PB), Neil Burton 55:34, Gary Axten-Mattingley 55:46, Rachael Nichols 55:46, Stephanie Payne 56:00, Barbara Welbourn 58:31 (PB), Judy Seale 58:38 (PB), Derek Barsby 59:59, Lucy Hicks 60:01, Rebecca Richardson 1:03:09, Sharon Bird 1:03:09, Paula Connolly 1:03:33,

March AC full results -

Melissa Neal 40.57, Wayne Stimson 41.51, Darren Moat 45.18, Jon Long 46.40, Jason Mottram 47.46, Justin Showell 48.12, Stephen Starr 50.10, Andrew Fovargue 50.30, Malcolm Hunt 53.36, Graeme Dedman 55.53, Kay Dedman 55.56, Joanne Anderson 59.52, Emma Cole 1.07.10, Kylie Denson 1.10.47, Mark Oakerbee 1.13.34.

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards. Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards.

TCRC results continued –

Andrew Lenton 46:00, Richard Stapleton 46:38PB, Gary Ingrey 46:43PB, Aaron Petts 47:08PB, Amy Baxter 47:57 PB, Justin Showell (SC)48:12, Anthony Coultard 48:14PB, Vicki Newton 49:13PB, Matt Hunter 49:13CPB, Lauren Day 49:14, Karen Smith 49:14, Stuart Brown 50:47PB, Sarah Johnson 51:10PB, Sarah-jane Macdonald 51:57PB, Sarah Melton-Whitelam 52:14PB, Mark Mattless 53:53, Zoe Gourley 54:04PB, Jayne Spurrier 54:54PB, Lorraine Parker 54:59PB, Cheryl Lenton 55:46PB, Marc Martin 56:10, Alice Ingman 56:25PB, Vicki Drake 56:25, Leanne Taylor 58:18, Jodie Clark 58:32, Steve Whitelam 1:00:08PB, Melvin Green 1:01:04PB of 11 minutes, Frances Salter 101:55, Phil Newton 1:02:33(injured), Anne-Marie Mattless 1:04:40, Tina Rust 1:13:00 PB, Rachael Brittain 1:13:00PB and Barbara Leake in 1:18:32.

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards. Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards.

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards. Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards.

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards. Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards.

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards. Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards.

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards. Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. Members of the Fenland Running Club take to the streets. Picture: Tim Chapman/Tom Richards.

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. TCRC members take on the race. Pictured is Casey and Maisie after Mini GEAR. Picture Sarah-jane Macdonald. Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. TCRC members take on the race. Pictured is Casey and Maisie after Mini GEAR. Picture Sarah-jane Macdonald.

Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. TCRC members take on the race. Pictured is pacer Lee Johnson. Picture: Sarah-jane Macdonald. Grand effort by runners from across Fenland at GEAR 10K gives charities a cash boost. TCRC members take on the race. Pictured is pacer Lee Johnson. Picture: Sarah-jane Macdonald.

You may also want to watch: