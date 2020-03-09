ATHLETICS: Fenland Running Club go full strength to finish Frostbite League in style

Fenland Running Club in action. Pictures: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB Archant

Fenland Running Club put out a full-strength team to finish the Frostbite League season in style on Sunday.

The cross-country runners battled into thirteenth position in Huntingdon. First home was Lewis Saunders whose gradual return to fitness and top 50 placing augurs well for the summer races.

Richard Agger and Tim Chapman both placed in the first tranche of results in the latter's comeback race.

Jay Gilbert led FRC's women home with a strong sprint finish and Jane Clarke went from strength to strength with the cross-country season, where the toughening effects of these races will help club members prepare for the Spring marathons.

RESULTS

Lewis Saunders 36:50 (41st); Richard Agger 40:59 (105th); Tim Chapman 41:42 (120th); Tom Richards 44:35 (170th); Jay Gilbert 47:36 (232nd); Jane Clarke 48:09 (240th); Ian Milburn 48:20 (243rd); Carly Read 48:40 (247th); Jac Richards 50:35 (272nd); Larissa Follen 52:44 (292nd); Adrian Searle 52:50 (293rd); Jane Greenwood 56:38 (316th); Sarah Rippon 1:02:58 (347th); Finishers - 372.

There was bravery in Bourne at the penultimate race as Fenland's runners took on the five-mile cross-country course in varied conditions.

Stuart Follen came home first in 36:57 ahead of Lewis Saunders with 42:12, who finished fourth in the men's team.

Tom Richards' return from injury continues as club coach John Chapman ran a strong supporting role.

The ladies' squad saw Jay Gilbert fly through the woods in 43:42, closely followed by Jac Richards in 46:51 and Carly Read with 47:49).

RESULTS

Stuart Follen 36:57 (94th); John Chapman 40:52 (158th); Tom Richards 41:14 (163rd); Lewis Saunders 42:12 (179th); Jay Gilbert 43:42 (203rd); Alan Bird 43:50 (205th); Jac Richards 46:51 (244th); Carly Read 47:49 (253rd); Larissa Follen 49:13 (271st); Jane Greenwood 51:53 (295th); Rachael Nichols 52:13 (298th); Adrian Searle 53:06 (302nd); Tracy Adams 56:58 (326th); Sarah Rippon 59:07 (333rd); Finishers - 366.

