ATHLETICS: Fenland Running Club experience that winning feeling after successful results

PUBLISHED: 11:23 08 July 2019

Fenland Running Club at the Holkham 10k event at the weekend. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

Fenland Running Club at the Holkham 10k event at the weekend. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

Archant

Fenland Running Club (FRC) experienced that winning feeling over the weekend.

Rimvdas Muduras on his way to victory at the Holkham 10k. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUBRimvdas Muduras on his way to victory at the Holkham 10k. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

On Saturday, runners took part in the Holkham 10k held at the Holkham Hall Estate, as well as the 2.5km Dash and the Outlaw Triathlon on Sunday.

First Fenland runner home was Rimvdas Muduras, coming first in the 25-29 category, followed by Sean Connolly who topped his 50-54 age category.

In her first run at Holkham, Rachael Nichols stormed home as first Fenland lady having joined the club's beginners' course last summer, while Adrian Searle also made his debut on the course after completing the same course.

'Fenland Kings' Sally and Ian were also triumphant in their fourth Holkham 10k race.

Sean Connolly at the Holkham 10k. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUBSean Connolly at the Holkham 10k. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

FULL RESULTS:

Rimvdas Muduras 37:56, Sean Connolly 39:58, Ian King 52:23, Adrian Searle 55:08, Rachael Nichols 58.20 and Sally King 1:20:28.

Ian and Sally King at the Holkham 10k. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUBIan and Sally King at the Holkham 10k. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

Sunday was another warm and sunny day with 12 FRC members taking part in the Whitemoor 5 Miler hosted by March Athletic Club.

180 runners finished the course, which consisted of a mixed terrain including road, grass, bridleway and a river bank.

Jay Gilbert had a brilliant run, finishing strongly as third lady overall with Nigel Seale smashing his personal best (PB) by 1 minute and 14 seconds to finish in 10th overall and taking the prize for first MV55.

With the club's 12-week 'Back to Running' course coming to the end, Chris Prince and Andy West put in a fantastic performance, achieving times of 33:52 and 48:33 respectively with Andy getting a PB by 1 minute 42 seconds from two years ago.

Jane Greenwood receives her prize. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUBJane Greenwood receives her prize. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

For Pete Lunt and Steve Bennington, it was the first time for both racing this distance.

Jackie Richards won yet another prize for FRC with 1st FV50 and Jane Greenwood claimed 1st LV60.

FULL RESULTS:

Jac Richards receives her prize following the Whitemoor five-miler. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUBJac Richards receives her prize following the Whitemoor five-miler. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

Nigel Seale (10th) 32:57; Chris Prince (16th) 33:52; Steve Bennington (21st) 35:31; Jay Gilbert (40th) 38:12; Pete Lunt (41st) 38:24; Jackie Richards (76th) 44:03; Adrian Searle (80th) 44:39; Rachael Nichols (94th) 46:11; Andy West (121st) 48:33; Julie Garner (127th) 48:47; Jane Greenwood (133rd) 49:14 and Neil Bailey (134th) 49:15.

Jay Gilbert running at the Whitemoor five-miler. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUBJay Gilbert running at the Whitemoor five-miler. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

Nigel Seale at the Whitemoor five-miler. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUBNigel Seale at the Whitemoor five-miler. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

FRC members at the Whitemoor five-miler event. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUBFRC members at the Whitemoor five-miler event. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB

