Fenland Running Club secure impressive sub-hour times in Peterborough

Fenland Running Club members at the Abbey 10k event. Picture: TIM CHAPMAN/TOM RICHARDS Archant

Members of Fenland Running Club (FRC) were in impressive form recently.

FRC runners Rachael Nichols and Adrian Searle. Picture: TIM CHAPMAN/TOM RICHARDS FRC runners Rachael Nichols and Adrian Searle. Picture: TIM CHAPMAN/TOM RICHARDS

Over 600 runners took part in the Sublime Midsummer 10k through Ferry Meadows in Peterborough, with three FRC athletes finishing all within an hour on the mainly flat course.

Adrian Searle was first home for FRC in a time of 52:59 and 211th out of 622 runners, followed by Sarah Gauvin with 55:15 and 260th overall and Rachael Nichols in 58:44, who finished 344th.

On Sunday, nine FRC runners took on the mixed terrain of the Abbey 10k, which delivered some personal bests.

In a field of 395, Nigel Seale was the first FRC male home in 42:54 and Jac Richards the first FRC female with 56:59.

Nigel Seale running the Abbey 10k for FRC. Picture: TIM CHAPMAN/TOM RICHARDS Nigel Seale running the Abbey 10k for FRC. Picture: TIM CHAPMAN/TOM RICHARDS

FRC RESULTS (Abbey 10k)

Jac Richards at the Abbey 10k. Pictures: TIM CHAPMAN/TOM RICHARDS Jac Richards at the Abbey 10k. Pictures: TIM CHAPMAN/TOM RICHARDS

Nigel Seale (45th, 42:54); Steve Bennington (74th, 45:55); Gary Clifford (79th, 46:51); Peter Lunt, 122nd, 49:38); Adrian Searle (199th, 55:18); Jac Richards (219th, 56:59); Rachael Nichols (244th, 58:50); Sarah

Rippon (341st, 1:08:07); Gilly Anderson (359th, 1:10:10).

Sarah Gauvin. Picture: TIM CHAPMAN/TOM RICHARDS Sarah Gauvin. Picture: TIM CHAPMAN/TOM RICHARDS

