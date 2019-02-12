Advanced search

ATHLETICS: Six Fenland Running Club members take on Sublime Peterborough Winter 10k Race

PUBLISHED: 15:20 26 February 2019

Rachael Nichols - Six members of Fenland Running Club took on the Sublime Peterborough Winter 10 Race. Picture: TIM CHAPMAN

Rachael Nichols - Six members of Fenland Running Club took on the Sublime Peterborough Winter 10 Race. Picture: TIM CHAPMAN

TIM CHAPMAN

Sunday, February 24 saw six Fenland Running Club members compete in the Sublime Peterborough Winter 10k Race.

Mother and daughter Paula Connolly and Stacie Youngs prior to the race - Six members of Fenland Running Club took on the Sublime Peterborough Winter 10 Race. Picture: TIM CHAPMANMother and daughter Paula Connolly and Stacie Youngs prior to the race - Six members of Fenland Running Club took on the Sublime Peterborough Winter 10 Race. Picture: TIM CHAPMAN

A relatively flat course took runners through the beautifully landscaped Ferry Meadows situated at the heart of the Nene Park in Peterborough.

The varied landscape provided a scenic course of the lakesides, along the train tracks of the Nene Valley Railway and through the secluded Bluebell Trail, before finishing back where the race started near to the Visitor Centre.

The 6.2 miles of meadows, lakes and woodland was bathed in beautiful sunshine from start to finish, almost mocking the ‘winter’ race title.

In a finishing field of 689 runners, first home in the sunshine for Fenland was Sue Barrow with a superb personal best time of 52:51, smashing her previous 10k time by 1:08, shortly followed by Stacie Youngs in a time of 57:55.

Sue Barrow - Six members of Fenland Running Club took on the Sublime Peterborough Winter 10 Race. Picture: TIM CHAPMANSue Barrow - Six members of Fenland Running Club took on the Sublime Peterborough Winter 10 Race. Picture: TIM CHAPMAN

Full Results: Sue Barrow 52:51, Stacie Youngs 57:55, Rachael Nichols 58:12, Paula Connolly 1:03:15, Ian King 1:03:38, Sally King 1:15:40.

