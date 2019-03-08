Gallery

Bank Holiday Monday marathon combined with distance triathlon for Fenland Running Club's busy weekend

Busy weekend for Fenland Running Club. Picture: CLUB Archant

Husband and wife Chris and Gilly Anderson were out in full force over the bank holiday weekend competing in a marathon and a standard distance triathlon.

The MK Marathon which took place on bank holiday Monday had perfect running conditions.

It started from one of the fabulous Milton Keynes landmarks, the Milton Keynes stadium.

The first five miles are on wide roads and tree lined boulevards, giving runners a chance to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy some enthusiastic spectator support.

The majority of the MK Marathon route is incredibly green and scenic. It includes beautiful parks and lakes, picturesque villages and the canal towpath, and offers a truly spectacular experience for all runners.

Chris is currently in training for Nottingham Ironman in July and this is his second marathon in a space of four weeks.

He ran in a time of 5hr16mins, coming in 1605th place out of a field of over 2000 marathon runners.

Meanwhile on the Sunday at Grafham Water Gilly took part in her first standard distance triathlon, in training for her half ironman in Holkham in July.

Weather conditions were cold for this time of year and the swim got cut from 1500m to 1000m due to the 11oC water temperature.

This was followed by a 45km bike and a 10km run. Gilly came 130th female in a field of 600 athletes, finishing in a time of 3.16.40.

On the glorious morning of Sunday May 12, seven runners represented Fenland Running Club at the Eye 10k. The weather was warm and the wind gentle.

It was a lovely, flat course of mixed terrain with 499 runners finishing the race.

Nigel Seale led the team home, just 3 seconds behind his PB which he set last week at GEAR, despite it being warmer and including some off road sections.

Full Results: Nigel Seale, 42nd place in a time of 41:08, Philip England, 228th position in 53:28, Adrian Searle, 235th position in 53:58.

Jac Richards, 255th position in 55:06, Rachael Nicholls, 326th position in 58:59, Stacie Youngs, 364th position in 1:01:02 and Paula Connolly, 417th position in 1:04:47.

Meanwhile James Shelley took on the Dereham 10 mile race, only his second time of completing this distance and first time in race conditions he smashed it in a time of 1:17:03, 184th position overall.

This week also saw the start of our annual beginner's course, the 10 week course is free to join and is aimed at getting complete beginners running 5k by the end of the course.

Open to all abilities it isn't too late to join us, please see our facebook page for more details.

