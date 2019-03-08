ATHLETICS: Fenland Running Club impress at recent 10k events amid problematic conditions

Fenland Running Club secured impressive results at their recent races including the Run Norwich 10k, including personal bests, as they battled through the challenging weather conditions. Picture: TIM CHAPMAN/RACHAEL NICHOLS Archant

Fenland Running Club (FRC) secured some impressive results despite weather conditions causing havoc.

The Run Norwich 10k on July 21 saw four FRC members take part amid 6,198 other runners, in a race that passed the likes of Norwich castle and the home of Norwich City FC, with Claudia Milburn first home followed by her father Ian.

RESULTS SUMMARY:

Claudia Milburn 48:02 (934th); Ian Milburn 50:16 (third in his age category - 1,338th overall); Stacie Mann 56:58 (2,706th) and Lucy Hicks 1:04:34 (4,154th).

Seven FRC runners participated in the popular Heckington 10k on Saturday, three of them finishing with personal bests (PB) despite the race becoming a "torrential ten" mile event as the summer storm clouds deluged runners.

Steve Bennington was first home in 1:12:29 ahead of Gary Clifford in 1:14:59.

The pair rivalled each other over much of the course that comprised two laps from the village to Star Fen and back.

Adrian Searle was delighted with his time after chasing the pair down in 1:27:20.

FRC's women performed well around the wet two-lap circuit, with Jac Richards first over the line in 1:33:41, followed by Tracy Adams and Julie Garner who ran together for much of the route and Barbara Welbourn completing the septet in 1:45:37.

RESULTS SUMMARY:

Steve Bennington 1:12-29 PB (66th); Gary Clifford 1:14:59 PB (84th); Adrian Searle 1:27:20 PB (169th); Jackie Richards 1:33:41 (211th); Tracy Adams 1:39:07 (261st); Julie Garner 1:40:43 (268th) and Barbara Welbourn 1:45:37 (571st).

Rachael Nichols flew the FRC flag at a very wet Littleport 10k on Sunday, completing the multi-terrain course in a time of 56:08.

