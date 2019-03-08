ATHLETICS: Fenland Running Club stamp their authority at first ever Twenty4 event

Fenland Running Club members took part at the first Twenty4 event in Peterborough between August 3-4, with Grahame Peacock completing a hat-trick of races in the process. Grahame is also raising money for Diabetes UK by covering 500 miles in 92 days, as well as tackling the London Bridges Challenge. From left: Sally King, Ian King, Laura Johnson and Grahame Peacock. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB Archant

Fenland Running Club (FRC) made a positive impact at the first ever Twenty4 event in Peterborough last weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hosted by Sublime Racing Ltd., the event offered multiple options for all runners of all abilities, such as a 12 and 24-hour ultra, a 5km or 10km+ race, and a 1km budding athletes race over 24 hours.

Five FRC members took part in the 10km+ on August 4, with the course set in Ferry Meadows and Nene Park.

All runners absorbed a great atmosphere, receiving items including a free goody bag, trophies, a t-shirt and premium medals upon finishing, as well as in-depth results analysis.

The Fenland 'Kings' were out in force once again in the 10km+, with Ian King coming first for Fenland with a great time of 58:05:40, before Sally King finished in a well-earned time of 1:32:40.

Laura Johnson from the summer beginners' course went from strength to strength in the Sublime 10km+ race, crossing the line in an impressive 1:22:18.

FRC member Grahame Peacock was also in form after completing a hat-trick of races.

Peacock finished the Peterborough Parkrun in a time of 56:36 on the Saturday morning, his 42nd Parkrun event in total.

This was followed by the Sublime 5km race on Saturday afternoon in 58:02 and concluded with the Sublime 10km+ race on Sunday morning in 2:14:03.

Grahame is raising money for Diabetes UK and in doing so, is participating in the Million Steps Challenge by covering 500 miles and 19 marathons in 92 days.

He plans to conquer this challenge alongside the London Bridges Challenge on September 29, which involves 10 miles and 12 iconic bridges.

For more information and to support Grahame, visit https://step.diabetes.org.uk/pages/grahame.

You may also want to watch: