March Athletic Club end with ‘strong finish’ at Frostbite Friendly League final in Huntingdon’s Jubilee Park

The March Athletic Club had a strong finish at the Frostbite Friendly League final held at Jubilee Park in Huntingdon. Picture: SUPPLIED SUPPLIED

March Athletic Club (AC) have had a great Frostbite Friendly League season this year and finished strong at the last race held at Jubilee Park in Huntingdon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With 16 strong teams from all over the county March Seniors ended the season in 5th place overall with 64 points, beating some of the regions larger clubs.

Sunday’s race saw 362 seniors compete and 190 juniors. The whole team pulled out all the stops to gain those crucial points.

The race is based on the first 7 men and 3 ladies to cross the finish line for the team.

Heading the team for the seniors was Dave Burgess, a fantastic time of 30 minutes 16 seconds placing him 8th overall.

Leading the ladies was Toni Alcaraz crossing the line in 64th place overall with a time of 34.27.

The juniors ended the series in 9th place overall thanks to the great achievements from the young team. Louis Benningfield was first home with a time of 8 minutes 38 seconds, 19th overall and Ellie Fiveash led the girls home in 11 minutes 28 seconds.

Senior Times: Dave Burgess 8th 30:16, Luke Brown 17th 31:03, Louis Fairfax 47th 33:28, Toni Alcaraz 64th 34:27, Andrew Wool 72nd 34:41, Wayne Stimson 79th 34:49, Dan Barber 92nd 35:31, Liam Lambert 107th 36:23.

Sean Stacey 112th 36:42, Mark Salmons 115th 36:46, Rhys Davies 135th 37:41, Karen Patterson 139th 37:49, Phil Beldom 159th 39:05, Hugh Harris 196th 40:52, Tom Orr 219th 42:02, Abi Jeeves 232nd 42:54, Tina Lambert 245th 43:56.

Malcolm Hunt 258 44:45, Kathryn Brand 263rd 45:08, Michelle Fovargue 311th 50:19, David Watts 321st 51:38, Deb Watts 321st 52:55, Suzanne Orr 337th 56:09, Pat Brown 1:07:46. Junior Times :- Louis Benningfield 19th 8:38.

Archie Bullman 36th 9:43, Vinnie Quinlan 97th 10:50, Ellie Fiveash 131st 11:28, Serge Lambert 144th 11:50, Lily Fiveash 145th 11:53, Noah Wool 186th 14:55.

Steve and Sarah Starr travelled to Paris to take part in the Half marathon and finished in 2.00.22 and 2.20.55 respectively.

Closer to home Teilo Pearce achieved a personal best at the London Landmarks Half Marathon finishing in 1.45.45.

The club meets every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 6.15 pm. Training is from Elm Road Sports Field, Elm Road, March.