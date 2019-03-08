Advanced search

Four Fenland runners sprint through 'lovely' Hayes and Storr Sublime Swaffham 10k race

PUBLISHED: 11:11 21 May 2019

The small group of Fenland Running Club members who took on the Hayes and Storr Sublime Swaffham 10k race. Picture: TIM CHAPMAN

TIM CHAPMAN

On a beautiful sunny day four Fenland runners took on the Hayes and Storr Sublime Swaffham 10k, a lovely 10k route on closed roads.

In a field of 280 finishers, first home for Fenland was Mark Rose.

Although Fenland Running Club only fielded four runners, many Fenlanders volunteered to join in the small army of Race Makers who supported the Sublime Racing event.

Full Fenland results: Mark Rose, 95th place, 51:07, Sarah Gauvin, 195th place, 1:01:23, Tony Foice-Beard 201st place, 1:01:25 and Rebecca Richardson, 243rd place, 1:08:09.

