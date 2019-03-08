ATHLETICS: Fenland Running Club brave the elements at Green Wheel Relay event
PUBLISHED: 11:34 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 18 June 2019
Archant
A host of runners from Fenland Running Club (FRC) were in action at the Green Wheel Relay on Sunday.
FRC fielded six teams in this year's Peterborough-based event, where many runners were prone to the mixed weather conditions during the seven-stage race.
But despite this, there were some notable achievements as the Ladies Vets won their category for the sixth successive year, the Men's Seniors Men's and Men's Vets finished second in their categories and Rimydas Modoras came third on Stage Two for the Men's Seniors.
FULL FRC RESULTS
Men's Seniors (Fen Ultras): Rimydas Modoras (26:03); Graham Milham (38:19); Sean Connolly (41:06); Ryan Jones (49:33); Andrew Plume (50:57); Ben Jimson (52:42); Lewis Saunders (55:23) (Team Total: 5:14:03).
Men's Vets (6 Fenlanders and a Legend entry class): Ian Milburn (33:14); Richard Agger (40:59); Peter Lunt (49:24); Rod Sinnott (59:46); Tim Chapman (1:01:33); Andre Pittock (1:06:06); David Brammer (1:08:52) (Team Total: 6:19:54).
Ladies Vets (Fenland Follies): Judy Seale (39:30); Carly Read (52:13); Larissa Follen (57:30); Jane Clarke (1:09:08); Jac Richards (1:10:12); Maire Kay (1:12:20); Sarah Gauvin (1:13:52); (Team Total: 7:14:45).
Fenland Finishers: Benji Carter (38:34); Neil Burton (55:00); Tracy Adams (59:27); Stuart Follen (1:01:49); Paul Griffin (1:12:47); Stacie Youngs (1:13:03); Rachael Nichols (1:17:26) (Team Total: 7:18:06).
Fenland Firecrackers: Phillip Clarke (36:00); Selvin Mauremootoo (59:10); Julie Garner (1:00:02); Nigel Seale (1:01:16); Adrian Searle (1:12:16); Gemma Read (1:13:07); Lucy Hicks (1:24:00) (Team Total: 7:25:51).
Fenland Fantastic Seven: Stephanie Payne (37:18); James Shelley (46:22); John Chapman (49:07); Ian King (1:09:49); Phil England (1:16:00); Gilly Anderson (1:24:53); Chris Anderson (1:25:42) (Team Total: 7:29:11).