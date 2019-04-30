Fenland running clubs take on 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

Members of Fenland running clubs at the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday, April 28. Pictures: CLUB SUPPLIED CLUB SUPPLIED

It was a busy weekend for our region’s running clubs as they took part in the London Marathon on Sunday.

The weather stayed fine and 'Storm Hannah' was nowhere to be seen on Sunday, April 28.

The first London Marathon took place in 1981 with a mere 6,300 runners with only 300 of them being female.

The event has come such a long way with it now being one of the top seven marathons in the world.

This year, the London Marathon claimed its own record with 414,168 applying to take part and only 40,000 being accepted.

The first Three Counties Running Club runner home was Nicole Coughlin finishing in a fantastic time of 3:31:08 followed closely by Graham Rushmer running in his first ever marathon crossing the line in a fantastic PB of 3:39:11.

Next home was Phil Newton running in his second marathon and second London, knocking off an incredible 24 minutes finishing in a PB of 3:50:30 followed closely by Trudy Sayell finishing in a cracking time of 3:50:40.

The final member home was 72years young, Keith White storming home in a fantastic time of 4:37:47.

Arthur Sargeant travelled to Great Yarmouth to support a friend in her first triathlon and ended up taking part and coming third in his age category.

The Super-sprint event started at the Marina Centre with a 250m pool swim followed by a 16km cycle ride along the seafront and ending with a 3km out and back run along the promenade. Arthur finished with a total time of 54:07.

Junior Parkrun saw a fantastic turnout of 61 runners this Sunday with 12 of them being TCRC junior members.

First home in 3rd place was Hayden Hall in a time of 9:30 followed by Keira Fines in 9:53, Ruby Baxter(1st timer) 10:19 PB, William Durkin 10:24.

Stephanie Harbord 10:56, Kallum Hall 11:10, Thomas Baxter (1st timer) 11:21PB, Isaac Western 11:55, Joseph Durkin 12:51PB, Jack Baxter (1st timer) 12:55PB, Rowan Coultard 15:54 and Laurence Durkin 30:24.

Other Parkrun results:

Peterborough

Jennie Sinclair 31:40CPB

Queen Elizabeth

Steve Rhodes 24:42

Sandra Rhodes 34:32

March

Melvin Green 30:51

Snowden field

Victoria May 30:18

Donna Johnson 30:18

Fenland Running Club was also out in force supporting their four runners in the 39th Virgin London Marathon.

The pinnacle of the racing calendar, the 26.2 mile course of the capital passed through various iconic locations such at The Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace before finishing along The Mall.

First home for Fenland was Bethan Everson in a time of 3:07:20, an amazing PB of almost 10 minutes.

Graham Milham, first fenland male, crossed the line in 3:10:52 with a PB of almost three minutes and Rod Sinnott hot on his tails in 3:16:06.

Sarah Rippon fulfilled a lifelong dream, after entering the ballot a staggering 8 times and completed the course in 5:20:12.

Full Results: Bethan Everson 3:07:20 (PB), 3019th place overall (168th in her age category), Graham Milham 3:10:52 (PB).

3426th place overall (652nd in his age category), Rod Sinnott 3:16:06, 4278th place overall (345th in his age category) and Sarah Rippon 5:20:12, 33934 overall (1110th in her age category).