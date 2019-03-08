Advanced search

ATHLETICS: Alcaraz is one of the Masters in England outing

PUBLISHED: 09:10 05 September 2019

Toni Alcaraz while representing England Masters in the Maidenhead Half Marathon. Picture: SUBMITTED

Toni Alcaraz while representing England Masters in the Maidenhead Half Marathon. Picture: SUBMITTED

A March AC member was on international duty at the weekend.

Toni Alcaraz represented England Masters in the Maidenhead Half Marathon - an event she completed in a time of 1:27.57.

"I felt privileged to be there," said Alcaraz. "It is quite inspiring to meet so many quality veteran runners.

"I have been injured twice this year so training has not been as good as it could have been. My time was good all things considered."

Alcaraz qualified with a fine performance at the Hull Half Marathon in June when she finished second in the FV45 category.

She also raced for England Masters in the Chester Marathon last year and has another international date over that distance later this year in the York Marathon.

Alcaraz works as a nurse at the Cornerstone Practice in March and only took up running at the age of 40.

