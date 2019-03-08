Advanced search

Athletics: March AC members in Frostbite action

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 October 2019

March AC members at the Frostbite League event in St Neots

March AC members at the Frostbite League event in St Neots

March Athletic Club members took part in the first Frostbite League race of the season on Sunday.

Both senior and junior teams were in action at a wet and muddy Priory Park in St Neots, finishing ninth and sixth respectively.

Dave Burgess led the seniors home in 11th place in 29.21, ahead of Luke Brown (31.28), Andy Cole (33.09), Andrew Wool (34.10), Mike Boxall (34.28) and Emma Tuck (34.49), who were all inside the first 100 in a field of 425 runners.

Louis Beningfield was first March junior to finish in 7.56, ahhead of Archie Bulman (8.51) and Charlie Wright (9.06).

Meanwhile, Justin Elvidge clocked 3:23.13 at the Jersey marathon.

Others, senior: Mick Stacey 35.40, Paul Hensby 36.17, Peter West 36.50, Alan Brown 38.46, Rhys Davies 40.12, James Arran 40.18, Tina Lambert 42.26, Kathryn Brand 45.14, Malcolm Hunt 45.23, Rachel Boxall 45.58, Walter Beldom 50.49.

Junior: Eddie Boxall 10.12, Serge Lambert 10.43, Megan Davies 10.54, Sasha Bland 10.55, Bronwyn Davies 11.18, Edie Wilkinson 11.20, Lilly Fiveash 11.30, Noah Wool 11.33.

