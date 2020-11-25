Magic mile produces crowd-pleasing results for many from March Athletics Club
PUBLISHED: 15:47 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 25 November 2020
Archant
Their calendar may continue to be heavily disrupted but one event could still be held at March Athletics Club – the magic mile.
The one-mile time trial is a distance that has developed mythical status ever since the charge to be the first one to beat the four-minute barrier back in the 50s.
Hicham El Guerrouj and Sifan Hussain hold the world records and while the March runners weren’t quite at their standards, they did set a number of personal bests, 16 out of the 37 entered.
James Moon, who took a whopping 63 seconds off his previous PB with Steven Robinett lopping a nice round minute of his.
Dean Markillie was third in the list reducing his PB by 38 seconds.
The overall winner of the challenge was Niall Jackson with five minutes 16 seconds, followed by Liam Lambert (5:24) and Andy Cole (5:30).
The first lady home was Toni Alcaraz in 5:35 while junior Serge Lambert clocked a strong 7:27.
PB results: James Moon (63 seconds), Steve Robinett (60), Dean Markillie (38), Jo Anderson-Wenn (31), Tim Brammer (30), Tina Lambert (23), Hannah Daniel (20), Mark Salmons (19), Barry Head (17), Jon Long (16), James Arran (12), Andy Cole (10), Kanina O’Neill (nine), Toni Alcaraz (seven), Emma Tuck (seven), Kev Bunn (five).
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.