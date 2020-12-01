March runners take last-minute decision to stage virtual relay

March Athletic Club made a last-minute decision to host a virtual Hereward Relay, which they took part in alongside Three Counties and Fenland running clubs. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON Archant

A last-minute decision to hold a virtual relay race nearly proved dividends for March Athletic Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

March Athletic Club made a last-minute decision to host a virtual Hereward Relay, which they took part in alongside Three Counties and Fenland running clubs. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON March Athletic Club made a last-minute decision to host a virtual Hereward Relay, which they took part in alongside Three Counties and Fenland running clubs. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

A last-minute decision to hold a virtual relay race nearly proved dividends for March Athletic Club.

The annual Hereward Relay was held virtually on Sunday, November 29 due to Covid-19 restrictions, which also included teams from Three Counties and Fenland running clubs.

Runners took on the traditional four legs along a local route instead of the usual 39-mile race from Peterborough to Ely, as March fielded 10 teams.

Some teams split the four legs into six to eight smaller legs to allow more runners to join in, but the invited teams did not follow the script.

March Athletic Club made a last-minute decision to host a virtual Hereward Relay, which they took part in alongside Three Counties and Fenland running clubs. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON March Athletic Club made a last-minute decision to host a virtual Hereward Relay, which they took part in alongside Three Counties and Fenland running clubs. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

First March team home and third overall was Robinett’s Rockets in 4:35:02, made up of Mike Boxall, Liam Lambert, Andy Cole and Steve Robinett.

Second home for March and fourth overall was Barry’s Barmy Army in 4:37:43 with Barry Head, Luke Brown, Andrew Wool and Kanina O’Neill.

March AC member Emma Tuck won leg 1 in 45:40 over 6.9 miles, Luke Brown won leg 2 in 1:02:50 across 10.5 miles and Niall Jackson triumphed in leg 4 in 1:07:06 over 10.9 miles. Andy Cole finished second overall for leg 3 in 1:15:06 over 11.5 miles.

OTHER MARCH AC RESULTS

March Athletic Club made a last-minute decision to host a virtual Hereward Relay, which they took part in alongside Three Counties and Fenland running clubs. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON March Athletic Club made a last-minute decision to host a virtual Hereward Relay, which they took part in alongside Three Counties and Fenland running clubs. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

Nippy and Tuck in 4:49:00 - Emma Tuck, Mark Salmons, Andrew Larham and Geraldine Larham.

Scott’s Scorchers in 5:03:11 - Scott Bywater, Dan Barber, Robin Wright and Phil Beldom.

Tina’s Tornadoes 5:23:33 - Pat Norris, Jason Mottram, Tina Lambert and Niall Jackson.

Jon Long’s Locomotives 5:25:43 - Dean Markillie, James Moon, James Arran and Jon Long.

March Athletic Club made a last-minute decision to host a virtual Hereward Relay, which they took part in alongside Three Counties and Fenland running clubs. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON March Athletic Club made a last-minute decision to host a virtual Hereward Relay, which they took part in alongside Three Counties and Fenland running clubs. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

Jo’s Jaunts 6:05:36 - Sue Ward, Joanne Anderson Wenn, Jordan Lancaster and Bryan Newman.

Syd’s Six 6:07:53 - Sydney Davis, Rachel Render, Gary Davis, Carol Davis and Simon Render.

Let’s Not FayDaWAI 6:11:18 - Aisleen Parker, Fay Scrivener, Wendy Harrison and Dawn Veal.

Hobblers 6:22:57 - Sarah Starr, Mark Darlow, Steve Starr, Hugh Harris, Gaelle Bryant, Michelle Seward and Lavinia Seward.

March Athletic Club made a last-minute decision to host a virtual Hereward Relay, which they took part in alongside Three Counties and Fenland running clubs. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON March Athletic Club made a last-minute decision to host a virtual Hereward Relay, which they took part in alongside Three Counties and Fenland running clubs. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

March Athletic Club made a last-minute decision to host a virtual Hereward Relay, which they took part in alongside Three Counties and Fenland running clubs. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON March Athletic Club made a last-minute decision to host a virtual Hereward Relay, which they took part in alongside Three Counties and Fenland running clubs. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

March Athletic Club made a last-minute decision to host a virtual Hereward Relay, which they took part in alongside Three Counties and Fenland running clubs. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON March Athletic Club made a last-minute decision to host a virtual Hereward Relay, which they took part in alongside Three Counties and Fenland running clubs. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

You may also want to watch: