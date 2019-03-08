Advanced search

March triathletes get sponsorship backing

PUBLISHED: 10:59 19 March 2019

Archant

An amateur athletic team is celebrating after getting sponsorship for its club t shirts.

Members of March Triathlon are wearing the new t-shirts thanks to sponsorship by Godden’s Carpets of March.

Chairman Martyn Lancaster said: “We are a friendly club that offers open arms to all abilities from novice through to age group and Ironman abilities.

“March Triathlon club meet Tuesday nights at 8pm for a British Triathlon Federation coached swimming session helping Triathletes and swimmers get faster in the water set at George Campbell sports centre.

“New members are welcome to come along and try a swim session.

“The club is planning its summer training sessions and look forward to see new members.”

Triathlon is a multi-discipline sport consisting of swimming, cycling and running.

• For details of triathlon clubs across the UK visit this link

