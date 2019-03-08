March triathletes get sponsorship backing

March Triathlon training session Archant

An amateur athletic team is celebrating after getting sponsorship for its club t shirts.

March Triathlon training session March Triathlon training session

Members of March Triathlon are wearing the new t-shirts thanks to sponsorship by Godden’s Carpets of March.

Chairman Martyn Lancaster said: “We are a friendly club that offers open arms to all abilities from novice through to age group and Ironman abilities.

“March Triathlon club meet Tuesday nights at 8pm for a British Triathlon Federation coached swimming session helping Triathletes and swimmers get faster in the water set at George Campbell sports centre.

“New members are welcome to come along and try a swim session.

March Triathlon training session March Triathlon training session

“The club is planning its summer training sessions and look forward to see new members.”

Triathlon is a multi-discipline sport consisting of swimming, cycling and running.

• For details of triathlon clubs across the UK visit this link

March Triathlon training session March Triathlon training session

March Triathlon training session March Triathlon training session

March Triathlon training session March Triathlon training session