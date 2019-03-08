March triathletes get sponsorship backing
PUBLISHED: 10:59 19 March 2019
An amateur athletic team is celebrating after getting sponsorship for its club t shirts.
Members of March Triathlon are wearing the new t-shirts thanks to sponsorship by Godden’s Carpets of March.
Chairman Martyn Lancaster said: “We are a friendly club that offers open arms to all abilities from novice through to age group and Ironman abilities.
“March Triathlon club meet Tuesday nights at 8pm for a British Triathlon Federation coached swimming session helping Triathletes and swimmers get faster in the water set at George Campbell sports centre.
“New members are welcome to come along and try a swim session.
“The club is planning its summer training sessions and look forward to see new members.”
Triathlon is a multi-discipline sport consisting of swimming, cycling and running.
